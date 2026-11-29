The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a revised Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. It proposes a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats and freezes states’ representation proportions until 2051. In April, the government introduced the 131st Constitution Amendment bill and two other linked legislation to operationalise women’s reservation and implement delimitation. But the bill failed to garner the required majority in the face of united Opposition. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has no members in the Lok Sabha, could play a crucial role in the Rajya Sabha, where it has five MPs. (ANI) more

The Bill requires a majority of the total strength of each House and a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has no members in the Lok Sabha, could play a crucial role in the Rajya Sabha, where it has five MPs. The two-thirds majority mark in the Upper House is around 163, while the NDA’s current strength stands at 155. The government is also counting on the support of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (eight MPs), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (four) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (three), whose combined numbers would take it past the required mark.

The BJD’s five votes are therefore a useful cushion if any of those supporters waver.

In an interview with HT, BJD MP Subhashish Khuntia said the party will decide only after seeing the draft Bill, and that Naveen Patnaik will make the final decision.

Here are some excerpts:

Q: Where does the BJD stand on the Bill? What is your party’s position?

A: Last time, the Constitutional Amendment Bill with the Women’s Reservation Bill was brought to the Lok Sabha and there was no clarity. We don’t have a member in the Lok Sabha. We have members in the Rajya Sabha, and the Bill comes to the Rajya Sabha on the 2nd. Once we see the draft Bill, we can say what it contains. Naveen Babu has always given priority to Odisha’s rights and its interests. Whatever is good for Odisha, he will decide, and all of us will stand by that decision.

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Q: The stand of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the DMK is not yet clear. Could that make it difficult to pass the Bill in both the Houses, or do the numbers favour the NDA?

A: First of all, the Bill was rejected, and now they are bringing it again. Parliament begins tomorrow, the 30th, and we will know then what is in the Bill. They hide a lot of things. After seeing the draft, we will know what has been arranged in it, and only then can we speak with clarity.

Q: If the Bill is passed, what will be its impact on the INDIA bloc? Does it carry a political burden for them?

A: If the Bill is passed, seats will increase, and there will be women’s reservation. Everyone wants women’s reservation. If delimitation is carried out, seats will increase for all the states. People should have greater representation, and that is what is being done now. If representation increases, people’s opinions will come through, and they will form governments.

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Q: What impact will this have on the 2029 elections?

A: The country is stuck on many issues. There is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and there are many other issues, some being raised by the Cockroach Janta Party. 2029 is very far off. It is 2026 now, and two and a half years are left, so a lot can happen. Every state has its own agenda and is working accordingly. Let’s see what happens.