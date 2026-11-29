All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to allow 20 rebel MPs, who claim to have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), to participate in voting during the upcoming Parliament sittings, saying their disqualification proceedings remain pending. AITC Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

Banerjee has also sought an urgent review of the separate seating allotted in the House to the rebels leaders.

The split in the AITC followed the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. On June 14, 20 of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs met Birla and announced a merger with the NCPI – a little-known Tripura-based party – and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance. The 20 rebel MPs are more than two-thirds of the party's Lok Sabha strength, the threshold under Paragraph 4 of the anti-defection law. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, former Trinamool floor leader in the Lok Sabha, heads the NCPI group in the House.

In his letter on Saturday, Banerjee said the 20 lawmakers, elected on an AITC ticket, were given separate seats in the House even though petitions seeking their disqualification, which were filed on June 19, are pending. The petitions were filed under Paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule, read with Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985.

"The 20 members concerned should not be permitted to participate in the voting during the Special Session, as their disqualification proceedings remain pending and no final determination has been made," he said.

The Trinamool leader pointed out that the Lok Sabha website showed the party’s strength as 28, a figure that included the 20 rebel lawmakers. "Permitting them to vote would prejudice the pending proceedings," the letter said. He warned that their votes could be counted in the proceedings on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, for which the government needs a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel camp on the letter but earlier, NCPI leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: "Members have every right to vote, but whether their votes would count with the old party or the new one will be decided by the Speaker."

Banerjee, in his letter, cited Explanation (a) to Paragraph 2(1) of the Tenth Schedule, under which an elected member is deemed to belong to the party that nominated them. He argued that Paragraph 4, which protects mergers, must be read as a whole. It applies only when the original political party merges with another, he said, and the two-thirds requirement in Paragraph 4(2) cannot be treated as a stand-alone provision that lets a legislature party merge itself with another party. "The AITC, as the original political party, has not merged with the NCPI," he wrote.

The timing of the letter assumes significance, since the votes of these 20 MPs could help in the passage of the delimitation-linked 131st Amendment Bill. The government previously failed to pass the bill in April. A revised bill is now set to be introduced on Monday. With the House at 540, the government needs 360 votes if all members vote.