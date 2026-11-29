Cricket in New Zealand does not entice the same enthusiasm. At the charming Hagley Oval, barely 5,000 turned up, despite the Black Caps being in a commanding position overnight. My Uber driver asked if I thought the Indian tail would wag. I said, I didn’t think so. I was proved wrong by the gorgeous uncertainties of Test cricket.

In another district of this city, an audience of 30,000 packed a rugby stadium to the rafters to shriek to British popstar Robbie Williams' singing. New Zealand’s South Island’s daily newspaper The Press headlined there were ‘flying knickers’ as the numbers rolled out thick and fast.

Spring is dissolving into summer in the southern hemisphere. A salubrious time of the year entwined with festivity. On Saturday evening there was an open-air rendition of Christmas carols in the lush Hagley Park, of which Hagley Oval cricket ground is a part. It drew an attendance of 15,000.

Anshul Kamboj joined Dhruv Jurel in the morning with India’s fortunes hanging by a thread on 116/6 – 240 runs behind the New Zealand first innings. He didn’t bother the scorers, lasting a mere four balls. Akash Deep entered the fray. Not only did he see off the first hour, when there was still some life in the pitch, but with a deliberate cut over the slips for four ensured India would not be asked to follow on.

The plucky partnership, though, concluded when Deep was caught behind off Nathan Smith. Where the top order batters had given an abysmal account of themselves the previous day, 46 runs for the eighth wicket was a bonus.

However, as the Bihar-born enterprisingly fenced with the Kiwi bowling, he was twice hit on the helmet in one over from the six foot eight inch Kyle Jamieson. He was withdrawn from the game and Prasidh Krishna replaced him as a concussion substitute. A BCCI post on X said, ‘The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him.’

Reconstruction of the Indian innings continued. Jurel – who was undoubtedly beaten a few times but otherwise looked compact and competent – received support from debutant Gurnoor Brar to realise 64 runs for the ninth wicket. Jurel said he told his partners to “just watch the ball and play”.

Ultimately, Jurel was caught at the wicket off Jamieson fending at a delivery. His 88 in 170 balls with 14 boundaries reflected character and responsibility and narrowed India’s deficit in the first innings to a not unmanageable 110. Jamieson emerged as the most successful of the New Zealand bowlers with a bag of four wickets for 69 runs.

After the mandatory morning use of the mower during Test matches, coupled with warmer sunshine beating down on the pitch and a softening ball, batting was distinctly easier compared to the two previous days. Yet, Jasprit Bumrah possesses the pedigree to produce a rabbit out of a hat. He had the New Zealand captain and opener Tom Latham inside-edging him to the stumps. Following that, he gleefully caught Henry Nicholls off his own bowling. He could have sent Devon Conway back to the hut as well, but KL Rahul could not hold on to a difficult chance above his head. The batter was then on 37 and New Zealand 68/2.

India chipped away. Krishna and Brar generated pace hovering around 140 kph. The latter got Rachin Ravindra to edge a drive, which bisected the gap between the wicketkeeper and a widely placed slip. But it was Washington Sundar with his fastish variety off-spin who obtained a breakthrough.

Tidy with his line and length as he has been throughout the series, he slightly tossed one up to Conway, who thick-edged a drive, which Yashasvi Jaiswal brilliantly plucked out of the air one-handed low at backward point. Sundar is not a great turner of the ball, and there was no joy from the track either. But more than once he deceived the New Zealanders in the air. At the end of the day, New Zealand were 133/3, 243 runs in front, yet not guaranteed victory.

The Uber driver informed me it would rain on Tuesday – the scheduled final day. Jamieson, though, felt “the Christchurch weather forecast can change a lot”. Therefore, unless there’s a batting collapse either way – which would be surprising since the pitch is unlikely to dramatically metamorphose in favour of the bowlers – the match could be heading for a draw. Jurel confirmed that the “wicket became flatter” in the course of the day.

On Sunday morning, defeat stared India in the face. The resistance of the Indian lower order, shepherded by Jurel, has put that in doubt.