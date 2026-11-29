India resumed the day on 116/6 and suffered an early setback when Matt Henr y induced an outside edge off Anshul Kamboj, with Henry Nicholls completing the catch. With the visitors still 40 runs away from avoiding the follow-on, Jurel was left with the responsibility of salvaging India's innings.

Having secured a 110-run first-innings lead, the hosts consolidated their advantage through Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, leaving India staring at a challenging fourth-innings chase on a Hagley Oval surface where run-scoring has been far from easy.

Dhruv Jurel bats against New Zealand on the third day of the second test match. (AP)

Dhruv Jurel 's spirited resistance with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah rediscovering his wicket-taking touch wasn't enough as India found themselves on the back foot at the end of the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Did Jasprit Bumrah end his wicket drought in the second innings against New Zealand?

Did Jasprit Bumrah end his wicket drought in the second innings against New Zealand?

Why was Akash Deep ruled out of the rest of the Christchurch Test?

Why was Akash Deep ruled out of the rest of the Christchurch Test?

How did Dhruv Jurel help India avoid the follow-on in the Christchurch Test?

How did Dhruv Jurel help India avoid the follow-on in the Christchurch Test?

Akash Deep, however, proved an able ally for Jurel. Despite ta ing two blows to his helmet off Kyle Jamieson, the pacer refused to buckle under the short-ball barrage. His 29 runs in a 46-run partnership helped India avoid the follow-on before Nathan Smith had him caught behind.

Also Read: Big blow to India: Akash Deep suffers a concussion, out of remainder of Christchurch Test

Jurel took greater responsibility for the scoring with debutant Gurnoor Brar joining him in the middle. Having scored just seven off 45 deliveries on Saturday, Jurel gradually expanded his range of strokes without compromising on his defensive discipline. His resistance helped India reach 206/8 at lunch.

Brar showed considerable application before the second new ball brought New Zealand the breakthrough they were desperately looking for. The debutant misjudged an incoming delivery from Jamieson and lost his off-stump, ending a 64-run ninth-wicket partnership. Jurel eventually fell for 88 off 170 deliveries, edging Jamieson behind as India folded for 246.

Bumrah ends wicket drought, but New Zealand consolidate India suffered a significant setback before New Zealand's second innings as Deep, who had picked up five wickets in the first innings, was ruled out with concussion. Prasidh Krishna was named his replacement.

Bumrah ended his 292-ball wait for a Test wicket when Tom Latham chopped a delivery onto his stumps. However, Conway and Nicholls ensured New Zealand went into tea with their overall lead standing at 146 runs.

Bumrah struck again in the final session, deceiving Nicholls and completing a return catch. Conway looked increasingly comfortable against the Indian pacers though, and brought up his half-century before Washington Sundar had him caught by a diving Yashasvi Jaiswal at backward point for 51.

With New Zealand on 93/3, India had an opportunity to force their way back into the contest. Sundar exercised considerable control over the scoring rate, but the Indian pacers struggled to complement him with further breakthroughs.

Having fallen without scoring in the first innings, Ravindra looked far more assured in his second outing. While Daryl Mitchell went into his shell, Ravindra kept the scoreboard moving, finding scoring opportunities without taking undue risks. The contrast in their approaches frustrated India as the fourth-wicket partnership survived more than 12 overs.

New Zealand extended their overall lead to 243 runs, with Ravindra approaching his half-century (46*) and the hosts still having considerable batting resources at their disposal. India will need an inspired bowling performance on the fourth morning to prevent the target from spiralling beyond their reach.