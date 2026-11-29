Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.
Dhruv Jurel's grit, Jasprit Bumrah's return to wickets not enough as New Zealand tighten grip on India
Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88 and Jasprit Bumrah ending his wicket drought wasn't enough as NZ tightened grip on the Christchurch Test.
Dhruv Jurel's spirited resistance with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah rediscovering his wicket-taking touch wasn't enough as India found themselves on the back foot at the end of the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.
Having secured a 110-run first-innings lead, the hosts consolidated their advantage through Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, leaving India staring at a challenging fourth-innings chase on a Hagley Oval surface where run-scoring has been far from easy.
India resumed the day on 116/6 and suffered an early setback when Matt Henry induced an outside edge off Anshul Kamboj, with Henry Nicholls completing the catch. With the visitors still 40 runs away from avoiding the follow-on, Jurel was left with the responsibility of salvaging India's innings.
Deep Dive
Akash Deep, however, proved an able ally for Jurel. Despite ta ing two blows to his helmet off Kyle Jamieson, the pacer refused to buckle under the short-ball barrage. His 29 runs in a 46-run partnership helped India avoid the follow-on before Nathan Smith had him caught behind.
Also Read: Big blow to India: Akash Deep suffers a concussion, out of remainder of Christchurch Test
Jurel took greater responsibility for the scoring with debutant Gurnoor Brar joining him in the middle. Having scored just seven off 45 deliveries on Saturday, Jurel gradually expanded his range of strokes without compromising on his defensive discipline. His resistance helped India reach 206/8 at lunch.
Brar showed considerable application before the second new ball brought New Zealand the breakthrough they were desperately looking for. The debutant misjudged an incoming delivery from Jamieson and lost his off-stump, ending a 64-run ninth-wicket partnership. Jurel eventually fell for 88 off 170 deliveries, edging Jamieson behind as India folded for 246.
Bumrah ends wicket drought, but New Zealand consolidate
India suffered a significant setback before New Zealand's second innings as Deep, who had picked up five wickets in the first innings, was ruled out with concussion. Prasidh Krishna was named his replacement.
Bumrah ended his 292-ball wait for a Test wicket when Tom Latham chopped a delivery onto his stumps. However, Conway and Nicholls ensured New Zealand went into tea with their overall lead standing at 146 runs.
Bumrah struck again in the final session, deceiving Nicholls and completing a return catch. Conway looked increasingly comfortable against the Indian pacers though, and brought up his half-century before Washington Sundar had him caught by a diving Yashasvi Jaiswal at backward point for 51.
With New Zealand on 93/3, India had an opportunity to force their way back into the contest. Sundar exercised considerable control over the scoring rate, but the Indian pacers struggled to complement him with further breakthroughs.
Having fallen without scoring in the first innings, Ravindra looked far more assured in his second outing. While Daryl Mitchell went into his shell, Ravindra kept the scoreboard moving, finding scoring opportunities without taking undue risks. The contrast in their approaches frustrated India as the fourth-wicket partnership survived more than 12 overs.
New Zealand extended their overall lead to 243 runs, with Ravindra approaching his half-century (46*) and the hosts still having considerable batting resources at their disposal. India will need an inspired bowling performance on the fourth morning to prevent the target from spiralling beyond their reach.