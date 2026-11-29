New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Lodha Developers Ltd will invest more than ₹6,000 crore this fiscal year on construction work across all projects as it looks to strengthen execution capabilities. Lodha Developers Ltd will invest more than ₹6,000 crore this fiscal year on construction work across all projects. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo ) more

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the country's leading real estate companies.

In an interview with PTI, Lodha Developers Executive Director-Finance Sushil Modi said the company has invested around ₹2,600 crore in the first half of this fiscal year on pure construction activities.

"Our total construction spend will cross ₹6,000 crore this fiscal year," he said, adding that the number was around ₹4,800 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.

In the September quarter, its construction spend rose 30 per cent year-on-year to around ₹1,300 crore.

"We believe that execution capabilities should be continuously strengthened, so that consumers get the right experience in both products and services," Modi said.

Further, he said the company would now focus less on land acquisition as it has a total inventory of ₹2 lakh crore in its ongoing and future housing projects.

He said the focus is on generating free cash flow, reducing debt, improving profit margins and enhancing execution capabilities.

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"Now the focus will be less on business development because we are already sitting with ₹2 lakh crore inventory, and thereby the significant operating cash flow that we will generate will convert into free cash flow and chart the path for the company to become a net cash-positive company," Modi said.

He said the company's net debt would decline significantly at March-end, driven by higher internal cash flow and less investment in land.

"In 2-3 years we are certain that in the housing business we will be a net cash positive company," Modi said.

On the overall demand scenario, he noted that the demand for residential properties continues to be strong for big branded companies.

On sales bookings, he expressed confidence that the company would meet the target of ₹24,000 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

It sold properties worth ₹20,530 crore in the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

Already, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales in the first six months of this fiscal year have risen 7 per cent to ₹9,670 crore.

Lodha Developers currently has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. It has entered the Delhi-NCR market with the launch of a commercial project in Gurugram.

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Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,013.5 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income. Its net profit stood at ₹789.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹4,584.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from ₹3,878.9 crore a year ago.

Since inception, Lodha Developers has completed more than 100 million sq ft of area across various projects.