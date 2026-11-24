Lodha Developers Ltd will focus less on land acquisition, as it has a total inventory worth a whopping ₹2 lakh crore across its ongoing and future housing projects, a senior company official said. Lodha Developers' executive director-finance, Sushil Modi, told PTI that the company's priorities include generating free cash flow, reducing debt, improving profit margins and strengthening execution capabilities. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash) more

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

In an interview with PTI, Lodha Developers Executive Director-Finance Sushil Modi noted that housing demand remains strong for large, branded companies, which have been outperforming the overall market.

Outlining the company's growth strategy, he said the focus is on generating free cash flow, reducing debt, improving profit margins and enhancing execution capabilities.

"Now the focus will be less on business development because we are already sitting with ₹2 lakh crore inventory and thereby the significant operating cash flow that we will generate will convert into free cash flow and chart the path for the company to become a net cash positive company," Modi said.

Already, he said, the investment on land has fallen 40 per cent in the first half of this fiscal to ₹2,000 crore.

Lodha Developers invested ₹7,000 crore on land acquisition last fiscal, he said, adding that the FY27 outflow will be lower.

Modi said the company has added projects worth ₹7,000 crore in the April-September period of this fiscal. During the last fiscal, Lodha Developers was aggressive on land acquisition, adding ₹60,000 crore worth of future projects.

"So, the kind of significant GDV (Gross Development Value) of asset base that we are sitting with, be it under construction or yet to be launched, there is no need to carry the similar intensity when it comes to business development as we have shown in the previous years," Modi said.

He informed that inventories worth around ₹40,000 crore are in projects already launched.

However, Modi clarified that the company would continue to buy good quality land parcels if they are at the right locations with potential to create high profit margins.

He mentioned that the company's net debt would decline significantly at March-end, driven by higher internal cash flow and lesser investment on land.

"In 2-3 years we are certain that in the housing business we will be a net cash positive company," Modi said.

On sales bookings, he expressed confidence that the company would meet the target of ₹24,000 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal.

The realty firm sold properties worth ₹20,530 crore in the preceding financial year.

Already, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales in the first six months of this fiscal have risen 7 per cent to ₹9,670 crore.

Lodha Developers currently has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. It has entered the Delhi-NCR market with the launch of a commercial project in Gurugram.

Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,013.5 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹789.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹4,584.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹3,878.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Since inception, Lodha Developers has completed more than 100 million sq ft of area across various projects.