Menopause and beyond: Taking charge of your long-term health

Menopause is more than a milestone. It is a natural life stage that can influence women’s health and well-being in many ways for years to come. While symptoms like hot flashes, mood changes, or irregular periods are often the most visible signs, the effects of menopause extend beyond this. Understanding these changes can help women take charge of their health and make informed choices for the years ahead. Menopause can affect bone strength, metabolism, heart health, mood, and sleep for years. Screening, nutritious food, regular exercise, and conversations with healthcare professionals can help women manage changes and support well-being.

From bone strength and heart health to managing metabolism and quality of sleep, menopause can influence many aspects of everyday health. Understanding these changes can help women take charge of their health and make informed choices for the years ahead.

Bone Health: Protecting your strength for the future Did you know that bone health becomes even more important after menopause?

As estrogen levels decline, women can lose bone density more quickly, increasing the risk of conditions such as osteopenia (low bone density) and osteoporosis. Often called the “silent disease," osteoporosis develops gradually and may not be detected until a fracture occurs.

Many women may also be missing key nutrients that help keep bones strong. Studies suggest that many women do not get enough calcium and vitamin D, both of which are essential for maintaining bone strength.

The good news is that early screening, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D as advised by a healthcare professional may help support bone health and reduce future risks.

Menopause and metabolic health If you've noticed that managing your weight feels more challenging during midlife, you're not alone. Menopause brings hormonal changes that can affect metabolism, and impact how the body stores fat, often leading to increased fat accumulation around the waistline and abdominal area. Along with ageing, genetics, diet, and physical activity levels, these can influence overall metabolic health.

Healthy lifestyle choices can make a meaningful difference. Paying attention to nutrition, staying physically active, and routine health check-ups can help women better manage these changes and support overall wellness.

Crucial time to focus on heart health Heart health deserves special attention after menopause. As hormone levels change and the body undergoes metabolic changes, the risk of cardiovascular disease can increase over time. This makes menopause an ideal time for women to assess their heart health and take preventive steps.

Simple lifestyle measures can have a lasting impact. Regular health screenings, staying active, eating a heart-healthy diet, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight can make a meaningful difference in long-term cardiovascular health.

Thriving through the transition Menopause is a natural stage of life, but women do not have to simply accept discomfort or health concerns as part of ageing.

Regular exercise, yoga, healthy eating habits, and routine health assessments can help women feel their best during and after the menopause transition. Just as importantly, open conversations with healthcare professionals can provide guidance on managing symptoms and protecting long-term health.

Looking ahead with confidence To help women navigate menopause with confidence, Abbott’s Fearless Tomorrows initiative, fosters more informed and empowering conversations around the condition, helping women better understand this important life stage. Through expert-led insights and practical guidance, the initiative encourages women to seek reliable information and take an active role in their health. Because menopause is not just something to manage, it is an opportunity to thrive with confidence, resilience, and the knowledge needed to build healthier, stronger, and more fearless tomorrows. You can use this link to access expert videos: _________

Reference Meeta M, Anuradha M, Ashraf AB, Aggarwal K, Digumarti L, Singh T. Clinical Practice Guidelines for Menopause: An Executive Summary and Recommendations: Indian Menopause Society 2026. Journal of Mid-life Health. 2026;17:S12-S116.

Issued under Fearless Tomorrow, a public interest initiative by Abbott. The information shared herein is meant only for general awareness only and content is based on given scientific references. Nothing contained herein constitutes medical advice, diagnosis or treatment recommendation or promotion of any Abbott products. Please consult your doctor for more information or medical advice.

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21 Oct 2026

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The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.