Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 23) Daily Prediction says, A decision may feel harder to make today because your confidence will be low and you will want moral support. You will recognize the need to speak with someone steady before you feel ready to proceed. The day's pressures may feel personal, making reassurance more valuable than a hurried push toward action. Virgo

Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde, making a dealing serious and formal. Promises made today will be taken at face value, and commitments will stick. This will give extra weight to your choice of words when you are already feeling unsure. You will be conscious of what another person expects from you. A clear understanding will matter, especially where a casual conversation begins to sound like an agreement about future responsibilities.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Your spouse may be annoyed with you, and the possibility of a strained exchange will make emotional support feel especially important. You will want reassurance, yet the conversation may begin with a practical concern that needs attention. The relationship atmosphere will require more patience from you than usual.

You will feel the seriousness of shared expectations, particularly when a promise is mentioned. A conversation about what each of you can genuinely take on will have a place in the day. Your lower confidence may make a partner's tone feel significant, and you may spend time thinking about what was meant. Keeping your own words clear will help the exchange stay grounded in the matter being discussed. You will value a dependable response more than a long conversation.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Students are likely to spend time on activities that contribute little to their studies. A session set aside for learning may be vulnerable to distractions, and returning to the subject will feel harder once your attention has wandered. Confidence will also play a part in your willingness to attempt a demanding question. One small, clearly defined assignment will give your study time a better structure.

Mercury in Libra, your second house, brings family discussions and money-related messages into focus, giving you a practical subject to think through even while concentration is uneven. Business owners may undertake a long journey, with an unpromising result indicated. The professional mood will therefore be more demanding than rewarding. You will see the value of knowing precisely what you have committed to, especially when travel or another person's expectations occupy your attention.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Expenditure will run beyond income today, and some form of loss is possible. Watch your spending closely. Financial concerns will have a direct bearing on your mood, making a conversation about money feel more sensitive than usual.

The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your eleventh house, bringing contacts, gatherings and the possibility of a friend's good news. It then moves into Leo in your twelfth house early in the morning, turning attention toward expenses and withdrawal. You will feel a contrast between the wider circle around you and your own need for quiet. A friend's happy development will offer a pleasant moment, while your private financial picture will continue to require attention. Available resources will feel especially important.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Tiredness and a wish to be alone will become more noticeable as the day develops. Your emotional reserves may feel lower, and a quieter setting will appeal after demanding conversations. Care around food is advisable today. An early night is likely to help, giving you room to step away from the day's concerns. You will appreciate familiar comforts and the chance to stop responding to every demand for a while.

Tip for the Day: As someone dependable for support before agreeing to a serious shared commitment.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)