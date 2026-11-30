Wall Street is heading into another important week after sharp swings in US stocks. Investors will closely watch the upcoming US jobs report, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision outlook and developments involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. These events could decide whether the stock market recovers or faces another period of heavy selling. Wall Street faces fresh uncertainty ahead of the US jobs report, Fed rate decision and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Senate hearing. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (AFP) more

AI and technology stocks have seen major ups and downs in recent days. US stocks fell sharply last week, pushing the S&P 500 into correction territory. However, Wall Street recovered on Monday after investors welcomed the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, one of the world's biggest AI chipmakers, according to Reuters.

US jobs report to shape Fed rate outlook The November US employment report will be one of the biggest events next week. The report is scheduled for next Friday and will provide fresh information about the strength of the American labour market. Investors will use the numbers to understand what the Federal Reserve might do with interest rates at its December meeting.

Ayako Yoshioka, senior investment strategist at Wealth Enhancement, said strong economic growth could give the Federal Reserve another reason to raise interest rates. She described the situation as a double-edged sword because strong economic activity is positive for the economy but could be negative for the stock market if it leads to higher borrowing costs, according to Reuters.

Nvidia hearing and credit rating in focus Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Senate testimony will also be closely watched. Huang is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Banking Committee next Thursday. His testimony will bring additional attention to Nvidia after recent developments involving the company's leadership.

However, Nvidia is facing another major concern involving its credit rating. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia's credit rating on CreditWatch Negative. This signals a high likelihood that the ratings agency could downgrade the company's credit rating.

Huang's return has not completely removed investor concerns about the AI industry. Investors were already questioning whether the huge amount of money being spent on AI infrastructure would generate enough profits in the future. These concerns existed even before the recent Nvidia leadership crisis, according to Reuters.