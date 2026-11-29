Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi on Sunday announced that he has reconciled with his mother, Bina Modi, after years of estrangement. He called the reunion the "greatest birthday gift" he could have wished for. The Modi family has been fighting a legal battle over inheritance and family business. (Instagram/) more

Announcing the reunion in a post on X, he wrote, "THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. Today, I received the greatest birthday gift I could ever have wished for."

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He shared that the two have resolved their past differences and are moving forward together, with his brother Samir Modi also joining them for the moment.

"After years of differences, my mother @bina_modi and I finally came together, resolved all our issues and put the past firmly behind us," the post read.

"Having my brother @samirmodi staying with us makes this moment even more special. It means more to me than words can express," it added.

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He further noted that no success or material wealth compares to the love of a mother and the bond of a united family.

He said, "Life is too short to carry the weight of yesterday. No achievement, no success and no material possession can ever replace the love of a mother, the bond between siblings or the warmth of a united family."

The IPL founder added, "As I begin another year of my life, I do so with a lighter heart, renewed happiness and the excitement of creating beautiful memories together in the years ahead. The past is behind us. The future is ours to cherish."

"Here’s to healing, happiness, togetherness and a beautiful new chapter in all our lives. Of all the things I have built in my lifetime, rebuilding our family will perhaps be my most cherished achievement," Modi said in the post on X.