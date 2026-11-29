The videos shared on X show the man climbing the airport’s window frame before walking along a narrow ledge. He is seen clutching a wooden plank as he makes his way across the elevated structure, while people watch from below.

The man was taken to Kajang Hospital for psychiatric treatment following the incident. (X/@RT_com)

Videos showing a shirtless man climbing a window frame at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have gone viral on social media. The incident took place on November 28, when the man, identified as a 50-year-old Nepali national, was seen climbing a window frame at the airport’s satellite building, The Straits Times reported .

According to Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail, the man was taken to Kajang Hospital for psychiatric treatment following the incident.

KLIA Officer-in-Charge of Police District (OCPD) Assistant Commissioner M. Ravi said the man, who was wearing shorts, first made a noise and disturbed members of the public near international departure gate G6. He then climbed the window frame at around 4.56 pm.

Terminal security personnel managed to calm him down before taking him to the Terminal 1 police station, Ravi said in a statement, as per The Straits Times.

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Man was due to fly to Nepal Police investigations revealed that the man was scheduled to board a flight to Nepal at 6 pm on the day of the incident.

Ravi said a friend who witnessed the incident told police that the man had been experiencing mental health problems for several months but had declined treatment.

The man was subsequently admitted to the psychiatric ward at Kajang Hospital for further treatment. Police have also informed the Nepalese embassy about the incident, Ravi said.

Meanwhile, Ravi urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident. He cautioned that the circulation of false reports could cause unnecessary alarm, particularly among passengers and members of the public at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.