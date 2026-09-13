Malaysian PM sings Kishore Kumar’s ‘Khwab Ho Tum’ during India visit for BRICS Summit

Anwar, who is in India for the BRICS Summit, shared a video of the musical moment on his Instagram account. The clip showed the Malaysian leader singing the evergreen Hindi number while a pianist accompanied him.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added a Bollywood touch to his visit to India as he broke into Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat from the 1965 film Teen Deviyan.

The light-hearted performance quickly stood out amid the diplomatic engagements surrounding his India visit. Kishore Kumar’s Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat, composed by SD Burman, remains one of the celebrated songs from Teen Deviyan, starring Dev Anand.

Anwar Ibrahim calls PM Modi ‘very popular’ The Malaysian Prime Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during which he made a candid remark about the Indian leader’s popularity.

In a video from their interaction, Anwar can be seen shaking hands with Modi before taking a seat beside him. While doing so, he tells External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that the Indian Prime Minister is extremely popular.

“I got so many messages to pass on regards to him,” Ibrahim can be heard saying.

The informal exchange between the two leaders came alongside talks aimed at strengthening relations between India and Malaysia across several sectors.

Modi meets Malaysian PM Prime Minister Modi held talks with his Malaysian counterpart on Saturday, with the discussions focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in areas including energy, defence, trade and investment.

(Also read: Maritime neighbours, close partners: PM Modi after meeting Malaysian counterpart)

The meeting built on Modi’s visit to Malaysia earlier this year, with both leaders reviewing the progress made in ties between the two countries.

"Building on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.