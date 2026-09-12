‘PM Modi is so popular’: Malaysian PM on Modi’s international appeal; Smriti Irani says ‘wave’ has ‘global echo’

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in India for the 18th BRICS Summit, met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and candidly mentioned that he is so popular that people messaged him to pass on their regards to Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PMO)

BJP leader Smriti Irani shared a video clip of the candid exchange and wrote: “The Modi wave has a global echo! Malaysian PM Mr. Anwar Ibrahim’s candid quip says it all...” Track live updates on BRICS Summit

In the video, Ibrahim is seen shaking hands with PM Modi and as he proceeds to take a seat besides him, Ibrahim tells India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar that Modi is very popular. “I got so many messages to pass on regards to him,” Ibrahim can be heard saying.

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