BRICS 2026: PM Modi meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Delhi; trade, energy security in focus

The meeting comes amid growing India-UAE cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and energy security, with the two sides working towards shared prosperity.

The talks, held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, took place on the sidelines of the ongoing BRICS Summit. The Abu Dhabi crown prince is in the national capital to attend the summit, representing the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Follow BRICS Summit LIVE updates here .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the bilateral talks focusing on push for trade corridors and investment expansion.

Why is connectivity important for the BRICS nations according to the upcoming summit agenda?

Why is connectivity important for the BRICS nations according to the upcoming summit agenda?

What key areas are India focusing on as it chairs the 2026 BRICS Summit?

What key areas are India focusing on as it chairs the 2026 BRICS Summit?

How is the UAE's BRICS membership expected to impact its trade and investment strategies?

How is the UAE's BRICS membership expected to impact its trade and investment strategies?

The UAE became a full member of BRICS in January 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, while Indonesia joined the grouping as a full member in January 2025.

According to the UAE News Agency WAM, the country's BRICS membership supports its efforts to expand its economic and trade partnerships and strengthen its presence in global markets, while adding an economy that serves as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics to the group.

It aligns with the UAE's approach of economic openness and diversification of partnerships, while creating opportunities to develop trade corridors, expand investment and business channels, and strengthen cooperation with emerging and developing economies.

This coincides with the expansion of the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme, under which 38 agreements have been signed since its launch in September 2021, including CEPAs with India and Indonesia, both BRICS members.

India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The ministry of external affairs had earlier on Friday welcomed the Crown Prince to the BRICS Summit and said his visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Warmly welcome Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MOS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport."

"The visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership centred on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity," the ministry said.

More on BRICS India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability, and innovation as key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Along with 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.