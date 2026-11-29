Fans were up in arms when Haryanvi artiste Pranjal Dahiya cancelled her show at Alpha Club in Sector 29 after more than four hours' wait. Dahiya put out an Instagram story about the show cancellation and promised to announce a new date soon. (Photo Credit: @pranjal_dahiya_/Instagram) more

Hundreds of them queued up well before the show's start time of 9 pm on Saturday.

Around 1 am, the club management announced the cancellation of the event, citing the dancer-model's ill health.

The attendees demanded refunds and started to protest.

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Dahiya put out an Instagram story about the show cancellation and promised to announce a new date soon.

"Due to unforeseen medical issues, I won't be able to perform today's show at Alpha Sec 29, Gurugram. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The next date will be confirmed soon. Regards - Team Pranjal Dahiya," the story said.

The club had been promoting the show for about 10 days through social media and posters.

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According to Rinku and Sonu, both residents of Sector-10A, entry tickets for the show cost ₹2,000, while VIP tables were booked for as much as ₹50,000.

When no refunds were provided, an argument broke out between the attendees and the club management.

It is alleged that the club's bouncers also forced some young men to delete videos from their mobile phones.