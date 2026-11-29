India’s manufacturing sector, which contributes nearly 16-17% to the nation’s GDP, remains a cornerstone of its economic ambitions. Yet, it is a sector where half the population is still largely missing. Women account for only about 19-20% of the formal manufacturing workforce, a figure that has barely budged in two decades. In the informal sector, where work is home-based, often unregulated, and low-paying, women’s share is higher, but these roles seldom translate into formal job security or social benefits. Women in manufacturing (Shutterstock)

The paradox is sharp: India wants to emerge as a global manufacturing hub under Make in India and Viksit Bharat 2047, but the gender imbalance on the factory floor continues to hold it back.

Women in manufacturing are concentrated in just a handful of sub-sectors. Apparel and textiles, for instance, employ nearly two-thirds of women factory workers; food processing and tobacco follow, though the latter remains informal and hazardous. But when it comes to high-growth areas like automotive, electronics, or precision manufacturing, women remain significantly underrepresented.

Interestingly, the picture changes across regions. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh account for over 70% of the women employed in formal manufacturing, with Tamil Nadu alone reporting more than 40% female participation. In contrast, industrially advanced states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat have single-digit representation of women in factories, a reminder that industrial growth doesn’t always translate to inclusive growth.

The barriers are deep-rooted and multifaceted. Safety concerns during night shifts, lack of childcare facilities, gender stereotypes about ‘suitable’ roles, and limited access to vocational training all play a role. Even where policies exist to promote gender inclusion, implementation remains uneven.

Employers often cite reliability and precision as strengths of female workers, yet social norms around mobility and family responsibilities restrict their entry and progression. The absence of enabling infrastructure, safe transport, sanitation, and flexible shift options further narrows opportunities.

Despite these challenges, the narrative isn’t static. The past few years have seen a quiet but noticeable shift. With automation and assembly work in sectors like electronics, automotive components, and consumer durables, more companies are recruiting women for line and quality-control roles. Several firms now aim for a 30–50% women workforce on shop floors. Apprenticeship programmes for women in manufacturing have reportedly grown threefold in the past two years.

States, too, are responding. Industrial parks in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh have started offering incentives to companies with gender-balanced hiring policies. Such measures not only correct inequities but also address the talent shortage many manufacturers face.

Despite India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, women make up barely one in five factory workers. The gender imbalance is a major gap in the country’s growth narrative, not just a social issue but an economic one that could decide how inclusive India’s industrial rise really is.

Women dominate India’s apparel and textile lines but are still missing from higher-value sectors like automotive, electronics, and engineering. The next phase of India’s growth demands a shift from low-wage roles to skilled, tech-enabled jobs that empower women and strengthen the economy.

State-led initiatives, like women-only industrial parks and safe transport policies, are slowly rewriting the rules of engagement. As apprenticeship programmes for women triple, a new generation of skilled female factory workers could redefine India’s production base.

To meet its manufacturing and export targets, India must double its female workforce participation. Bringing women into factories could add billions to GDP, expand the skilled labor pool, and make Indian manufacturing globally competitive, proving that gender inclusion is good economics. (The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sonal Arora, country manager, GI Group Holding.