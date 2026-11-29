The fire personnel rescued all six men from the building and rushed them to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where four Sadhu Ram Kashyap , Mahendra Kashyap , Ashok Kashyap and Lala Ram Yadav , all natives of Uttar Pradesh were declared brought dead. The two injured men, Ramveer and Thakur Dayal , who hail from Uttar Pradesh, were later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

After a resident, Madan Lal Sharma, informed the Farsh Bazar police station at 4.30 am that a 50-square-yard building was on fire and people might be trapped inside, a police team and four fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The six men had been living in the building for nearly two years and were sleeping on a mezzanine floor constructed above the parking area when the fire broke out at 4.20 am in gali number 11, an officer said.

New Delhi, Four e-rickshaw drivers were killed and two others suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out at an allegedly illegal e-rickshaw charging and parking facility on the ground floor of a four-storey building in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar early Sunday, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or an explosion in an e-rickshaw battery due to overcharging. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Police are examining the electrical installations and charging arrangements to establish how the fire started and spread so rapidly. Smoke and flames engulfed the parking area, leaving the sleeping men little chance to escape.

Police said seven e-rickshaws parked inside the facility were gutted.

The building owner, Naveen Saini, who allegedly operated the e-rickshaw parking and charging facility, reportedly owns around 10 e-rickshaws and lives with his family in the same locality.

Police have registered an FIR against Saini under sections related to causing death by negligence and other relevant provisions of the BNS. They are searching for him and recording eyewitness statements to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.

A crime team and forensic experts visited the spot and collected evidence. Police are also examining whether the charging facility was operating without the required permissions and whether adequate fire safety arrangements were in place.

Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations and informed their families, who are expected to reach Delhi on Monday.

Udayveer said Ashok was his maternal uncle's son and is survived by five daughters and a son. "The family had been looking for suitable grooms for two of his daughters, and Ashok had been saving every penny towards their weddings," he said.

Police said Sadhu Ram is survived by four sons and two daughters, all of whom are studying and live in the village.

Mahendra's wife had passed away, and his elderly mother and younger brother live in the village. Udayveer said the responsibility of supporting them rested entirely on him.

His wife and five daughters survive Lala Ram. He was responsible for meeting the family's expenses and paying for his daughter's education.

Udayveer said all four men had visited their village recently. He said one of them returned to Delhi around 10 days ago, while the others came back just two to four days before the tragedy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.