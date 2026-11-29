Eleven coal mine workers were abducted and killed by unidentified militants in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers. (AP/Representative Image) more

According to SP Tayyab Iqbal, attackers ambushed two vehicles carrying coal miners in Kohlu district's Chamalang area and took them to the nearby Housri mountains.

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"Their bodies were later recovered in the same area," he said.

No insurgent group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

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Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers.

Four of the workers have been identified as locals from Duki in Ziarat district, they said.

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The Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in abductions and attacks on civilians and security forces in recent years, prompting the government to intensify anti-terror operations.