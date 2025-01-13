Pakistan: 11 labourers killed in mine that collapsed after after methane explosion

Rescuers recovered the bodies of 11 coal miners who died last week after a methane gas explosion caused a coal mine to collapse in southwestern Pakistan, officials said Monday. The remains of eleven coal workers who perished last week when a coal mine collapsed in southwest Pakistan due to a methane gas explosion were found by rescuers. ( Wakil KOHSAR / AFP/representative)

An operation is still underway to find a 12th worker who has been missing since Thursday, when the mine collapsed in Singidi city in Balochistan province, said Abdul Ghani, a mines inspector.

Two more coal miners were killed on Sunday when another mine collapsed in Harnai, a district in Balochistan, he said.

Safety standards are commonly ignored in the coal mining industry in Pakistan, leading to accidents and explosions that kill dozens of mine workers every year. Miners often complain that owners fail to install safety equipment.

Last week, Pakistani security forces also rescued at least eight of 16 mine workers who had been kidnapped by local militants in the restive northwest, and an operation is still underway to rescue the remaining miners.