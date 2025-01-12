Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Death toll in Pakistan coal mine explosion rises to 11

PTI |
Jan 12, 2025 12:48 PM IST

In three days of rescue work, 11 bodies were recovered until Saturday with rescue workers still searching for the last worker inside the collapsed structure.

The death toll in a coal mine collapse due to a methane gas accumulation and explosion has left 11 workers dead after rescuers recovered seven more dead bodies, an official said.

Afghan labourers shovel coal onto a truck bound for Pakistan, at a coal yard near snow-laden mountains on the outskirts of Kabul on January 6. (AFP)
Afghan labourers shovel coal onto a truck bound for Pakistan, at a coal yard near snow-laden mountains on the outskirts of Kabul on January 6. (AFP)

Twelve workers were trapped when the coal mine collapsed in the Sanjdi area, about 40 kilometres from Quetta in the Balochistan province, on Wednesday evening.

In three days of rescue work, 11 bodies were recovered until Saturday night with rescue workers still searching for the last worker inside the collapsed structure, Abdullah Shawani, the head of the province's mining department, said.

“There are little chances of the last worker surviving for so long in the collapsed mine,” Shawani said.

“The incident occurred due to a buildup of gas, which caused an explosion and the mine to cave in,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

He said full-scale rescue operations were ongoing but the progress was slow due to the presence of toxic gas and debris.

An investigation is on to ascertain whether proper mining regulations were followed, he said.

Pir Muhammad Kakar, one of the leaders of the mines workers association, said the incident resulted from non-implementation of mining regulations by the owner of coal mines and blamed officials at the mines department for the incident.

Kakar demanded strict action against these officials.

Coal mine collapses and death of workers happens frequently in the coal-rich western Balochistan known for hazardous working conditions and poor safety standards.

In March last year, at least 12 miners were killed in a gas explosion at a coalpit in Harnai.

In May 2018, 23 people were killed and 11 wounded after two neighbouring coal mines collapsed in Sanjdi while 43 workers also died in 2011 when gas explosions triggered a collapse in another Balochistan colliery.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On