The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has increased the annual contribution limit for 401(k) retirement accounts by $1,000, taking it from $24,500 to $25,500 in 2027. This means workers can put an additional $1,000 into their 401(k) accounts next year compared with 2026. IRS raises the 2027 401(k) contribution limit to $25,500 as retirement savings caps increase. (REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo) (REUTERS) more

The higher limit gives employees an opportunity to save more money for retirement. Workers who make traditional, pre-tax 401(k) contributions can also reduce the amount of their income subject to federal income tax.

The tax savings apply because traditional 401(k) contributions are generally deducted from taxable income in the year they are made, according to Moneywise.

Higher contribution limit also applies to other retirement plans The new $25,500 annual contribution limit is not limited to 401(k) accounts.

It also applies to:

403(b) retirement plans.

Governmental 457 plans.

The federal government's Thrift Savings Plan. These plans allow eligible employees to save money for retirement while receiving tax benefits, depending on the type of contribution they make.

IRS increases catch-up contribution limits for older workers Workers aged 50 and above can make additional contributions to their retirement accounts through catch-up contributions. For 2027, the catch-up contribution limit for eligible workers aged 50 and older has increased to $8,500.

Workers aged 60 to 63 have a higher catch-up contribution limit of $11,750. These additional contributions allow older employees to put more money aside for retirement, especially if they have not saved enough in earlier years.

IRA contribution limit remains unchanged at $7,500 The annual contribution limit for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) remains at $7,500 for 2027. The IRA catch-up contribution limit also remains unchanged at $1,100.

The IRS has also increased the income limits used to decide whether taxpayers covered by a workplace retirement plan, or whose spouse has one, can claim a tax deduction for traditional IRA contributions, according to Moneywise.