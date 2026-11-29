Pakistan sent troops to Saudi Arabia in order to defend the Gulf nation from escalating Houthi attacks as part of Islamabad's Mecca defence pact, the Pakistani army said in a statement on Sunday. Pakistani authorities declared a public holiday on Friday in light of the high-level trilateral meeting. (AFP) more

The announcement comes at the conclusion of a two-day trilateral meeting in Islamabad among the two nations and Turkey to reaffirm their mutual support.

Signed by the three parties back in August this year, the Mecca pact binds all three nations to the principle of collective deterrence, under which an attack on any one of them is seen as an attack on all three.

Pakistan extends a military hand The deployment “reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Saudi Arabia, the Pakistani army's statement said.

Although the specific number of soldiers, specific assignments, duration of their deployment, or a landing time wasn't officially provided, the troops would be expected to carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defence cooperation arrangements.

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“The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defense cooperation," the statement further added.

Houthi-Saudi conflict drags on The recent Houthi attack took place earlier this week, wherein eleven people were injured in a drone attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, as per Saudi officials. Those injured included two Indians, three Nepali nationals, two Saudi citizens and four Egyptian nationals.

India strongly condemned the attack in the Saudi Arabian capital by expressing "firm solidarity” with the people and government of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its unwavering support to the kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security and safety of its citizens and residents.