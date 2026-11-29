What if you realized that your previous plastic container of oat milk was suddenly used for the pavement beneath your feet? While this may sound like fiction, it is, in fact, a 300-meter section of road in Shanghai. So can we literally road our way out of the plastic issue, or is it merely an image-boosting exercise? Dow and Dairy business Shiny Meadow issued a press release, working alongside East China University of Science and Technology, to produce China's first plastic road, unveiled on Apr 22, 2021. Over 6,000 used milk bottles were shredded, melted, and then combined with the asphalt to create a road surface. Unwanted plastics have therefore been transformed, with the aid of Dow’s ELVALOY RET asphalt additive, into a daily surface that thousands of students both walk and cycle along. An AI-generated image of discarded plastic bottles being collected for recycling and being used in road construction. (AI-generated/ChatGPT) more

The problem hiding in the recycling bin In theory, milk bottles can be recycled, but in practice, they frequently are not. Again, according to Dow, milk left in bottles can compromise the quality of the plastic, and many recycling centers are not sufficiently resourced to manage this effectively. Consequently, even plastics that could be reused are commonly disposed of in landfills or by burning. This project did not develop new recycling systems, but attempted to address this issue by diverting “unrecyclable plastics” into road construction.

Dow’s asphalt additive was used in this process. Although this is an innovative solution, there is also a degree of mutual benefit at play. Dow profits from selling the asphalt additive, and Shiny Meadow benefits from telling an eco-friendly story. Although this does not invalidate the science, it serves as a good illustration of how press releases, typically, are primarily for promotional purposes.

It's not just a Shanghai thing Plastic roads are in fact becoming a genuine area for engineering innovation. And the U.S. is similarly involved. A 2025 Virginia Transportation Research Council report titled “Evaluation of Recycled Plastic Modified Asphalt Mixtures and Pavements: Phase I - A Case Study in Virginia,” commissioned by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, found that asphalt composites containing recycled plastics functioned comparably, and in some cases more effectively than regular asphalt in withstanding shearing and cracking. This is an important finding as, once again, it shows that in addition to being a university experiment, such roads are also currently undergoing real-world trials by state transportation departments.