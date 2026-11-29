Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.
4.2-magnitude aftershock strikes off California coast near Hermosa Beach
A preliminary 4.2-magnitude aftershock struck off the coast of Hermosa Beach at about 8:10 p.m.
A preliminary 4.2-magnitude aftershock was reported off the coast of Hermosa Beach in Southern California at around 8:10 p.m., as the region continued to experience tremors following the earlier earthquake, CBS Los Angeles reported.
In a post on X, CBS LA said the latest aftershock came after several other tremors were felt across Southern California.
The aftershock activity follows a preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, November 28, triggering a series of subsequent tremors across the Los Angeles area.
Deep Dive
LA city warns residents as significant aftershocks continue
The LA City Emergency Alerts account also issued a warning on X, saying significant aftershocks continued across the region. Residents were advised to follow the “DROP, COVER and HOLD ON” instructions during shaking.
“LA City Alert: Significant aftershocks continue across the region. DROP, COVER and HOLD ON during shaking,” the alert said.
Residents can find earthquake preparedness information on the Los Angeles emergency management website.
5.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach
The latest tremors follow a magnitude 5.0 earthquake that struck west of Los Angeles at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to preliminary estimates from the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The epicentre was located about 6 kilometres (3.72 miles) west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of 12.23 kilometres (7.56 miles), the USGS said.
The earthquake rattled homes, dishes on shelves and triggered alerts on mobile phones across the region.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on social media that there were no reports of major damage following the earthquake. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake response procedures to survey the city for possible damage.
The department said it would complete its assessment after consolidating reports, provided no significant damage was found.