A preliminary 4.2-magnitude aftershock was reported off the coast of Hermosa Beach in Southern California at around 8:10 p.m., as the region continued to experience tremors following the earlier earthquake, CBS Los Angeles reported. Another 4.2-magnitude aftershock reported off Southern California coast. (REUTERS) more

In a post on X, CBS LA said the latest aftershock came after several other tremors were felt across Southern California.

The aftershock activity follows a preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, November 28, triggering a series of subsequent tremors across the Los Angeles area.