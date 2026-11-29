Mike Love, the co-founder and longtime lead singer of The Beach Boys has died at the age of 85, his publicist confirmed on Saturday. No cause of death or location was immediately disclosed. Mike Love helped define the Beach Boys’ California sound before becoming one of the band’s most controversial figures. (Mike Love | Instagram ) more

Love’s death comes more than a year after the passing of his cousin and bandmate Brian Wilson, who died in 2025. The pair helped build the Beach Boys into one of the defining bands of the 1960s.

Actor and musician John Stamos, a longtime collaborator with the Beach Boys, had hinted at Love’s declining health after performing with him in Cincinnati on October 10. He wrote on social media that the singer was facing “serious health challenges.”

Love’s distinctive tenor voice featured on the Beach Boys classics like “California Girls,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfin’ Safari” and numerous other hits from the band.