Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
Mike Love, Beach Boys co-founder and voice behind ‘California Girls,’ dies at 85
Mike Love helped define the Beach Boys’ California sound before becoming one of the band’s most controversial figures.
Mike Love, the co-founder and longtime lead singer of The Beach Boys has died at the age of 85, his publicist confirmed on Saturday. No cause of death or location was immediately disclosed.
Love’s death comes more than a year after the passing of his cousin and bandmate Brian Wilson, who died in 2025. The pair helped build the Beach Boys into one of the defining bands of the 1960s.
Actor and musician John Stamos, a longtime collaborator with the Beach Boys, had hinted at Love’s declining health after performing with him in Cincinnati on October 10. He wrote on social media that the singer was facing “serious health challenges.”
Love’s distinctive tenor voice featured on the Beach Boys classics like “California Girls,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfin’ Safari” and numerous other hits from the band.
A defining voice of California pop
Born Michael Edward Love on March 15, 1941, in Los Angeles, Love grew up alongside his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson. Together with Al Jardine, they formed the Beach Boys in the early 1960s.
Love sang bass in the group’s harmonies. However, he did sometimes take the front seat in lead vocal duties. His rhythm-and-blues influences helped shape the band’s early musical identity.
The group’s breakthrough came with “Surfin’ Safari” in 1962. That followed a remarkable run of hit singles which included “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Good Vibrations.”
The Beach Boys became one of America’s defining rock bands, selling more than 100 million records worldwide and earning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.