THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte goes on trial Monday at the International Criminal Court on charges of overseeing a campaign of extrajudicial killings in his anti-drug crackdowns that prosecutors say amount to crimes against humanity. Ex-Philippine President Duterte faces ICC trial over drug war killings as families seek justice more

The opening of the trial is a major milestone for the 24-year-old court and will be a litmus test of its ability to prosecute national political leaders for alleged crimes committed while in office. It comes when the court has outstanding arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their respective roles in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Duterte's defense lawyers argue that the dozens of alleged murders he is accused of orchestrating do not amount to crimes against humanity, and have warned that their 81-year-old client's frail health prevents him from fully participating in the trial.

For relatives of victims of the so-called “war on drugs,” this is their chance to seek justice for their loved ones.

Llore Pasco, a 72-year-old mother and massage therapist, who blames Duterte’s bloody crackdowns for the killings of her two sons, was traveling from Manila to The Hague to witness the start of the trial. She said she felt the darkest period in her life was coming to an end.

She acknowledged her two sons were former drug users but said they had long reformed when they were separately gunned down by unknown attackers in suburban Quezon City in May 2017. The killings happened several months after authorities knocked on their door and inquired about her sons’ history of drug use, she said.

“He is so lucky because he has due process unlike what happened to us, so we really want justice for all victims,” Pasco said of Duterte in an interview with The Associated Press where she wept as she described her family’s continuing grief.

Duterte's trial opens as the ICC is facing unprecedented pressure from Washington, where the Trump administration has imposed punitive sanctions on key staff individually and the institution as a whole in what it calls an effort to dismantle the court “brick by brick.”

“At a time when the court faces growing attacks, these proceedings demonstrate its vital role in holding the powerful to account and reaffirm why international justice must be defended,” James A. Goldston, executive director of the Open Society Justice Initiative, a rights group, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, ICC judges ordered Duterte to stand trial, saying there are “substantial grounds to believe” he is responsible, as an indirect co-perpetrator, for the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder committed during the anti-drug crackdown from November 2011 to March 2019.

The first charge lists alleged murders while Duterte was mayor of Davao City in the southern Philippines. Prosecutors allege that Duterte founded and led a group called the Davao Death Squad that targeted suspects linked to selling and using drugs. The second charge involves alleged targeted killings between 2016 and 2017 when Duterte was president. The third cites alleged murders and attempted murders during so-called “clearance operations” between 2016 and 2018.

In total, the charges list 84 murders and two attempted murders, but prosecutors add that they are just a sample of a far higher death toll. Estimates of the number of people killed in the crackdown during Duterte’s presidential term vary, from the more than 6,000 that the national police have reported, up to 30,000 claimed by human rights groups.

Prosecutors say the victims were killed by police and hitmen, who were rewarded for the killings.

When his trial opens Monday, Duterte will be asked if he understands the charges against him and to enter pleas. Prosecutors are planning to call 70-100 witnesses, many of whom could testify with protective measures to shield their identities.

The trial could take months or more than a year to complete. If convicted, Duterte faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In a 77-page pretrial document, Duterte's lawyers argue that his defense team will demonstrate “that the crimes alleged do not constitute crimes against humanity.” It adds that “even if they did constitute crimes against humanity, Mr. Duterte does not bear individual criminal responsibility for the crimes alleged.”

They again raised concerns about Duterte's health, citing his “cognitive impairment.”

“Although Mr. Duterte is physically present, his ability to contribute to his defense is virtually non-existent. He can no longer reliably remember either events that occurred more than a decade ago, including those falling within the period covered in this case, or events that took place only hours earlier,” the document says.

“It will definitely help in our healing process,” said the Rev. Flavie Villanueva, a Catholic missionary priest in the Philippines who has helped provide food, access to toilets and spiritual counseling to about 300 impoverished relatives of mostly petty crime suspects killed in Duterte’s crackdowns.

Villanueva quoted many of the relatives of slain suspects as saying: “There is that feeling of finally, it’s coming to pass. We’ve waited for this for a long time.”

The Philippines left the court in 2019 after the chief prosecutor at the time, Fatou Bensouda, announced that she was opening a preliminary probe into allegations of extrajudicial killings under Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. Even so, the ICC still has jurisdiction over alleged crimes that happened before Manila withdrew from the court.

Human Rights Watch used the start of Duterte's trial to highlight what it called a failure of current Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prosecute drug war-related crimes domestically.

“President Marcos’ pledge to hold police accountable for past and ongoing abuses in its anti-drug campaign has been a failure,” Lian Buan, Southeast Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “The Philippine government needs to prioritize justice for all drug-war victims and provide their families adequate redress.”

Gomez reported from Manila.

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