Bloomberg said the shift represents more than just longer market hours because it fundamentally changes how investors react to overnight news and price movements.

Nasdaq , NYSE Arca, Cboe EDGX, MEMX and 24X extend trading beyond traditional market hours. The Securities Information Processors (SIPs) will also operate overnight for the first time, which will create consolidated quotes and trade reporting throughout nearly the entire trading day.

Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, Cboe EDGX, MEMX and 24X extend trading beyond traditional market hours and open for trade overnight. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The US stock market is preparing for one of its biggest structural changes in decades as several major exchanges plan to introduce 23×5 trading from December 6.

Why overnight trading matters more than its volume suggests Although overnight trading currently accounts for just 0.8% of US equity dollar volume, per the SEC staff data, those hours generate disproportionately large price moves.

Bloomberg analysis based on a decade of futures, news and event data found that the overnight session carries two to three times more price risk than its trading volume suggests.

The study found that trading between 9pm and 4am ET represents roughly 5% of S&P 500 futures trading volume but contributes 14% of daily price variance. Nasdaq-100 futures show a similar pattern, with around 6% of trading accounting for 12% of daily price movement.

That means relatively little money changes hands overnight, but prices often move sharply because major global developments occur while US stock exchanges remain closed.

Bloomberg noted that before Dec. 6, investors holding stocks overnight largely had two options. They could hedge exposure through futures markets or accept opening price gaps when Wall Street reopened. The introduction of exchange-based overnight trading adds a third option by allowing investors to trade stocks and ETFs as major news unfolds.

The Asia and Europe market Overnight trading is being introduced at a times when there has been significant increase in global participation in US markets. International investors increasingly follow Wall Street from Asia and Europe, where key economic announcements and corporate earnings often occur during US nighttime hours.

According to Bloomberg, nearly 44% of weeknights see at least one major story involving a US-listed company break while regular US exchanges are closed.

For example, when compared, Bank of Japan decisions increase the Nasdaq-100 futures price variance by approximately three times in the hour following release, to any US election and referendum nights increase it by approximately 11 times.

Asian and European technology companies frequently release earnings while US markets are closed. Those announcements often trigger large moves in related American stocks.

Bloomberg cited ASML’s earnings release on Jan. 29, 2025, as an example. After the Dutch chip-equipment maker reported results during overnight US hours, its American-listed shares opened 6.4% higher. US semiconductor equipment companies including Lam Research, Applied Materials and KLA also posted gains between 2.6% and 4.1%, while broader market ETFs moved little.

Across 121 earnings releases from companies including TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix, Tokyo Electron and ASML since 2016, Bloomberg found that US chip-equipment stocks experienced opening price swings roughly 2.6 times larger than normal.