Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will make it mandatory to refer to Artificial Intelligence as “Super Intelligence.” The 81-year-old has been advocating to popularise the term since floating it earlier this year, albeit unsuccessfully. President Donald Trump speaks after signing a major disaster declaration for Florida at his Mar-a-Lago club on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) more

Trump is spending the Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his residence-cum-resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He took to social media this afternoon, visibly angry at Fox News host Shannon Bream for not referring to AI as "Super Intelligence." He claimed that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins "will soon be making it mandatory" to call AI "Super Intelligence.'

"Shannon Bream is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) — She says, ‘Artificial,’ over and over again," Trump wrote. "Can someone please explain to her that it’s Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!"