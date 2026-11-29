An investigation by The Atlantic, published on November 18, reported that Affinity acquired the shares after Trump's 2024 election victory and Kushner's return to public service as a volunteer peace envoy.

The investment involved 689,411 shares in Arxis, a Connecticut-based company that manufactures components for military equipment, including F-35 fighter jets, Navy destroyers, nuclear submarines and missile defence systems.

Jared Kushner 's private-equity firm, Affinity Partners, disclosed a $32 million investment in US defence contractor Arxis in an amended regulatory filing on November 5, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest as President Donald Trump 's son-in-law works on diplomatic efforts involving conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

SEC filing reveals previously undisclosed investment Affinity's November 5 amended Form 13F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed 689,411 Arxis shares valued at $31.8 million as of June 30, 2026. The firm's original August filing did not include the investment.

The amendment was submitted two days after the November 3 US midterm elections, The Atlantic reported. A subsequent November 16 filing listed the same shareholding at approximately $34 million.

Arxis went public in April 2026 and comprises more than 30 aerospace and defence businesses. In its SEC-filed IPO prospectus, the company said defence and space spending accounted for around 47% of its $1.6 billion revenue in 2025.

Kushner's role raises conflict concerns The investment has attracted scrutiny because Kushner has been involved in diplomatic efforts concerning Gaza, Iran and Ukraine while maintaining private business interests.

Affinity Partners was founded by Kushner in 2021 and raised billions of dollars, including substantial investments from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.