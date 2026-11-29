Colorado Governor Jared Polis has urged parents across the United States to claim Trump Accounts for their children, saying the programme offers families an opportunity to build long-term savings, regardless of their political views on President Donald Trump or billionaire Elon Musk. Jared Polis urges parents to open Trump Accounts for children, (X/@jaredpolis) more

In a post on X, Polis said he and his family had set up accounts for their children over the weekend and encouraged other parents to do the same.

He described the scheme as a savings account for American children and said families should not allow the President's name on the programme to discourage them from claiming the benefits.

“It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk,” Polis wrote, adding that the accounts offered at least $250 in potential benefits for eligible children.