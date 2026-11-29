Prince Harry secretly met his father, King Charles III, at the Balmoral estate in Scotland last month, marking their first reported face-to-face meeting since the Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom this summer, according to a report by The Sun. Harry, Charles met alone at Balmoral to ‘keep on good terms’. (X/@MeghansMole) more The meeting took place on the weekend of October 17, when Harry travelled to the Scottish estate while the King was staying at Birkhall, his retreat on the grounds. Queen Camilla was reportedly away attending Champions Day at Royal Ascot, while Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, were not present. The report, published by The Sun on November 28, said Charles had invited his son to spend time with him privately. The newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying there was “a desire to keep on good terms”.

Harry and Charles meet amid strained relationship The reported Balmoral meeting is believed to be only the fourth time Harry and Charles have met since the King's coronation in May 2023. Their previous meetings included Harry's brief return to the UK for the coronation, a visit to Clarence House in September last year and a meeting in February 2024, shortly after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. During the February visit, the King reportedly spent around 30 minutes with his son before travelling to Sandringham. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States. Their departure was followed by public disagreements with the royal family, including comments in their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare.