Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called on the incoming US Congress to fund Small Business Development Centers and ensure their awards are released on time, arguing that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have added to the financial pressure on working families and small businesses. JB Pritzker says tariffs add pressure on families, small businesses. (AP Photo) more In a post on X, Pritzker said Trump’s tariffs had “screwed over working families and small businesses”, making an already difficult economic situation worse. He urged the new Congress to make funding for the centres a priority from its first day in office.

The governor’s demand is part of a broader policy agenda he unveiled in November. In his ‘Fighting for Illinois: Day One Agenda’, Pritzker outlined around 200 proposals for the newly elected Congress, covering issues including household costs, healthcare, wages and economic growth.

Pritzker calls for timely funding for small businesses Under the agenda’s economic proposals, Pritzker called for funding Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) and the timely release of awards to support small business owners across Illinois. The centres provide assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses, including guidance and resources to help them start, operate and expand their businesses. Pritzker has argued that continued support is important as businesses deal with the effects of federal trade policies. His latest comments also echo earlier demands for relief from the impact of tariffs.