This is the introduction to Checks and Balance, a weekly, subscriber-only newsletter bringing exclusive insight from our correspondents in America. The biggest business event in the cultural world is the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” (“GTA VI”), the video game that took ten years to make and reportedly cost $1bn. (AFP) more

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The biggest business event in the cultural world is the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” (“GTA VI”), the video game that took ten years to make and reportedly cost $1bn. The biggest cultural event in the business world is the resignation and then reinstatement of Jensen Huang. There is a connection between these two things, and it illustrates the weird alchemy of American capitalism. Bear with me.

First, let’s rewind to the middle of the past decade. In 2015 a fifth of American men in their 20s with college degrees reported that they had not worked at all in the prior 12 months. What was behind this retreat from an economically productive life? The obvious answer was that the job market was still hung over from the worst financial crisis since the Depression. But there were rival theories. One was that video games were too damn good.

This generation of American men had measured out their lives not in coffee spoons but in “GTA” releases. When they were born, the universe was two-dimensional. The original game, released in 1997, was simple by 2026 standards. The whole thing would fit into the storage space taken up by just ten photographs on the latest iPhone. By 2001, with “GTA III”, the series had entered three dimensions: more alluring to gamers, and hungrier for memory and processing power. That game would occupy the memory taken up by 100 photographs on an iPhone now.

“GTA” became a still-more convincing substitute for real-world adventure in 2008, just as the financial crisis was really getting going. Graphics processing units were now sophisticated enough to depict Vice City in high definition. Why worry about what Lehman Brothers was up to when you could log on and rob your own bank at gunpoint? By the time economists were making the connection between excessive gaming and underemployment, “GTA V” was out. To run it required a device with 100 times the processing speed and 250 times the memory of the original game. A hundredfold improvement in 18 years, the time it takes human hardware to upgrade from newborn to adult.

How was it possible? This is where Moore’s law, ASML (a Dutch company), TSMC (a Taiwanese company) and a certain leather-jacketed entrepreneur come in. Before AI companies came along, the customers for the chips designed by Nvidia, made by TSMC with machines from ASML, were the makers of gaming consoles. And their customers were those indolent young men playing video games in their pyjamas, who showed up as an anomaly in America’s labour-market statistics. Yes, they rotted their brains and damaged their careers while playing “GTA V”. But, by inadvertently creating the demand for the chips that turned out to be necessary for building artificial intelligence, they contributed immeasurably to the sum of intelligence. And created an IPO-orgy on the New York Stock Exchange. Perhaps history will recast them as pioneers.

Meanwhile, around the time “GTA V” was released, China’s Communist Party was cooking up a plan to dominate the technologies of the future. The strategy, announced in 2015, was called Made In China 2025. In the West it was viewed as confrontational, a threat, an illustration of what an autocracy could do if it really applied itself. America had no such Ten Year Plan. But, if it had, it would have looked something like this:

Over the next decade we will deploy tens of thousands of young men to play video games in which they roam around a simulacrum of Miami, stealing cars and shooting people in the company of a hot digital girlfriend. This, and other games like it, will be so absorbing that it will kickstart a revolution in computing power. We will buy the chips required to run these games from factories on an island 8,000 miles from New York, an island which happens to be just 80 miles across the sea from our main geopolitical rival. Oh, and our intelligence assessment is that this island may be invaded by said rival before the next decade is out.

We will put a man called Jensen Huang in charge of designing the chips. He will have the wit to realise that they can be diverted from gaming consoles to a fledgling industry called artificial intelligence, which computer scientists have theorised about for decades. Some nerds on the west coast are crazed enough to think this is a real thing that they can build. They will be correct.

In 2026, by the end of the Ten Year Plan, the chips Mr Huang’s company designed will power Anthropic, which will raise more money than any company, ever, in its IPO. Mr Huang will become close to America’s president. He will prance about in a shiny leather jacket, looking like an ageing Justin Bieber impersonator. And he will have affairs with his employees and with a woman our intelligence services suspect is a Chinese agent. This will be a golden age for nominative determinism (look up “wang” on Urban Dictionary when you get a minute). And for hypocrisy: Nvidia’s board will conclude that a company of such importance cannot possibly be led by such a man. Then a week later it will reinstate him as the firm’s boss.

We will use this new technology to maintain military superiority over our rivals. The revolution set off by the pyjama men may lead to recursive-self improvement, a jobs apocalypse or a new age of superabundance. We will reward them for their selfless patriotism by giving them “GTA VI”.

All this will change what it is to be human. Man may become to machine as the Labrador is to the suburban family. Or maybe not—we haven’t got to that part yet!

This, it turns out, was America’s Ten Year Plan. It has trounced China 2025. But anyone who wrote it down in 2015 would have been dismissed as a lunatic. And rightly so.

What does America’s Ten Year Plan look like? Email us your thoughts at checksandbalance@economist.com.