Imagine adding a pink dye to a lake and then patiently waiting for over a month for it to emerge again, a good 30+ km away, on the other side of miles of underground limestone. While seeming like science fiction, this has actually been achieved in Florida and has led hydrologists to reevaluate the potential speed at which pollutants can travel through one of the area's most visited natural spring systems. To investigate whether a groundwater pathway existed between Lake Jackson, a shallow lake, and Wakulla Spring, a large spring around 30.6 km to the south, scientists carried out a dye-tracing experiment. As outlined in a 2024 paper titled “Long-Distance Cavernous Flow in the Upper Florida Aquifer, Woodville Mantled-Karst Plain, Leon and Wakulla Counties, Florida,” published in the Journal of Cave and Karst Studies by researchers Seán McGlynn and Alan Niedoroda, the discovery process involved several elements akin to a groundwater whodunit. An AI-generated image of fluorescent pink tracer dye entering a submerged limestone sinkhole, revealing the flow of water through an underground cave system. ( AI-generated/ChatGPT) more

How pink dye cracked a 19-mile mystery For around six and a half minutes on Sept. 19, 2017, scientists pumped Rhodamine WT dye into a sinkhole at the base of Lake Jackson. Subsequently, they observed the highest levels of dye at measurement devices installed at Wakulla Spring and also at a neighboring spring, Sally Ward Spring, 35 days later. An average groundwater transport rate of approximately 0.8 km per day was then established between the two locations. Converted into American measurements, that equals almost 19 miles of groundwater passage in slightly over a month, a journey most of us could drive well under an hour.

Unusually, Lake Jackson was originally called Okeeheepkee, which translates from the Muscogee language as “disappearing waters.” At certain times of the year, the lake drains via holes in its lakebed into an endorheic basin (a closed basin which does not drain into the ocean) of around 27,000 acres to the north of Tallahassee. Again, this unique situation allowed scientists to observe rather than hypothesize groundwater movement.

It's not a straight pipe down there While the social media headlines may have been somewhat simplified, the dye investigation revealed that the groundwater pathway is in fact complex and network-like. Moreover, although some of the dye pumped into the base of Lake Jackson did reach Wakulla Spring, most of it seemingly seeped into the surrounding limestone. Importantly, the authors of the Journal of Cave and Karst Studies paper stressed that this was an investigation-led project and therefore only provides provisional insights regarding the final destination of the dye. So yes, there is a groundwater connection between the lake and the spring, but it is by no means a straightforward plumbing system; it is complicated.