Aftershocks continued to shake the Los Angeles area late Saturday after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast earlier in the day. Social media posts from earthquake trackers and residents reported another 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Los Angeles on Saturday evening. More than 100 earthquakes have been recorded within 100 kilometres of downtown Los Angeles in 24 hours. Caylo Seals/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP) more

The US Geological Survey (USGS) and local officials continued monitoring an unusually active aftershock sequence that has produced more than 100 earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

The seismic activity began with the 5.0-magnitude earthquake at about 9:30am local time west of Redondo Beach. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks throughout the day, including earthquakes measuring 4.5, 4.0, 3.9, 3.8 and several 3.7-magnitude tremors, according to the USGS.