Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
Aftershocks continue to rattle Los Angeles as 4.3 quake strikes after morning’s 5.0 earthquake
More than 100 earthquakes have been recorded within 100 kilometres of downtown Los Angeles in 24 hours.
Aftershocks continued to shake the Los Angeles area late Saturday after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast earlier in the day. Social media posts from earthquake trackers and residents reported another 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Los Angeles on Saturday evening.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) and local officials continued monitoring an unusually active aftershock sequence that has produced more than 100 earthquakes in the past 24 hours.
The seismic activity began with the 5.0-magnitude earthquake at about 9:30am local time west of Redondo Beach. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks throughout the day, including earthquakes measuring 4.5, 4.0, 3.9, 3.8 and several 3.7-magnitude tremors, according to the USGS.
Deep Dive
More than 100 quakes recorded as aftershock sequence grows
The USGS had recorded more than 80 aftershocks by Saturday evening, with roughly 20 measuring magnitude 2.5 or greater. Most of the remaining tremors were below magnitude 2.5 and were unlikely to be felt widely.
Later in the evening, local observers reported additional earthquakes, including the 4.3-magnitude tremor around 8:11pm local time. Independent seismic tracking accounts said the total number of earthquakes had reached 112 within 100 kilometres of downtown Los Angeles over a 24-hour period. Those figures had not been independently confirmed by the USGS at the time of reporting.
The Los Angeles Emergency Management Department issued a public alert Saturday night, saying aftershocks continued near Manhattan Beach while emergency crews carried out damage assessments.
Officials urged residents to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” if they felt shaking and advised people to call 911 only for emergencies.
Minor damage reported
Authorities reported only minor damage from Saturday’s earthquakes. Officials said flooding and broken windows occurred at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Flooding was also reported at Universal Studios Hollywood. No widespread structural damage or fatalities had been reported.
Seismologist Lucy Jones, a research associate at Caltech’s Seismological Laboratory, described the sequence to KTLA as a “robust” aftershock series.
Jones said that by 5pm, scientists had already counted 83 aftershocks, placing the sequence on the higher end of what researchers typically observe after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake. “It’s on the high side of the very wide range we see. Aftershocks come in a lot of different sizes. And so this is one of the more robust ones.”
She also said there is roughly a 5% chance that an aftershock could exceed the magnitude of the original earthquake, meaning there is a 95% chance that no larger quake will follow.