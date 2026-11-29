Taiwan's ruling party secured its best result in a decade in the recent local elections closely watched by China, winning 10 of the country's 22 mayoral and county magistrate races. However, the opposition Kuomintang or KMT, which favours closer ties with China, retained control over the capital city of Taipei. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (L) speaks next to defeated Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen (R) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). (AFP) more

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led by President Lai Ching-te had won only five seats in the local elections four years ago. However, the party made sweeping gains in the 2026 local elections, including the central battleground of Taichung, a city held by the KMT for the last eight years.

The election results gave a welcome boost to Lai ahead of the 2028 presidential elections and underscored the challenges facing the Beijing-friendly KMT, which won 11 races, down from 14 in 2022. Despite winning Taipei and New Taipei, the KMT's lead over the DPP has significantly narrowed.

China loomed large over Taiwan local polls Mayoral and county chief positions across 22 cities and counties, along with over 11,000 smaller roles, were up for grabs in this election. The local elections were fought mainly on bread-and-butter issues such as housing costs and wealth distribution rather than cross-Strait relations, according to The Guardian.

Taiwan's relations with China play a limited role in these local elections. However, the vote was closely watched by China, which has long viewed Taiwan as part of the mainland and has vowed to reclaim it by force if necessary. The KMT has promoted closer ties between China and Taiwan, and the results could impact the field of politicians trying to challenge Lai in 2028, which is why Beijing kept a close eye on the contest.

In the run-up to the elections, Taiwan officials raised the alarm over thousands of incidents of suspected misinformation or election interference before Saturday’s vote. There have also been reports of hundreds of China-linked AI-generated videos spreading disinformation about politicians disliked by Beijing.

What the results mean for China The DPP doubled its tally from 2022, delivering its best performance in the local elections in a decade. China is likely to view the results with a mix of relief and caution as the Communist Party will take comfort in the KMT holding onto Taipei and New Taipei, according to Bloomberg. However, the narrow winning margins in those strongholds are expected to be a source of concern.

"China will be breathing a sigh of relief” at the KMT’s success in Taipei and New Taipei, William Yang, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The Guardian.

In response to the election results, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement that "reunification" cannot be stopped. "No matter how the internal political situation in the island changes, it cannot change the direction and trend of the forward development of ​exchanges across the Taiwan Strait," it said.

On the other hand, Taiwan’s government on ⁠Sunday called ⁠on China ​to respect ⁠its democratic system ⁠and ​the choices of its people.

The vote was a test of whether Lai's party can translate its record run of three straight presidential victories into gains at the local level, where the KMT has been stronger.

Close contest in Taipei Despite sweeping gains in several cities, the ruling party lost the race in Taipei as KMT's Chiang Wan-an was re-elected after a nail-biting race against China critic Puma Shen.

Shen, a criminologist turned politician, was the underdog in the race for Taipei as he sought to become the capital's first DPP mayor since 1994. He faced off against Chiang, a rising star in KMT's ranks who favoured closer ties with China.

Shen trailed by roughly 30 percentage points in early polls when he launched his bid, and his late surge energised voters across the island, according to Bloomberg. With votes from 1,606 of 1,790 polling stations counted, or almost 90 per cent, Chiang had about 53.8% of the vote to Shen's 45.6%, according to the electoral authorities.

How parties in Taiwan fared in polls Despite losing Taipei, the DPP flipped Taichung, a key KMT stronghold. It also wrested Yunlin County, Hsinchu County, Changhua County, Chiayi City and Yilan County from the opposition, all of which had previously been governed by the KMT.

On the other hand, the KMT retained its hold in northern Taiwan, winning the mayoral seats in New Taipei and Taoyuan. It also regained control of the offshore county of Penghu, which the DPP had governed during separate four-year terms over the past 12 years.

Lai thanked "the people of Taiwan for their support and trust in the DPP’s nominated candidates" in a Facebook post. Meanwhile, KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun acknowledged that the party had performed less strongly and pledged to review the party's performance across Taiwan.

Meanwhile, a national referendum held alongside Saturday's local elections also passed, paving the way for efforts to reintroduce nuclear power into Taiwan's energy mix. The referendum, introduced by the KMT, seeks to abandon a policy to phase out nuclear energy to support Taiwan's economy.

(with inputs from AP, Reuters, Bloomberg)