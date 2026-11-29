President Donald Trump on Saturday, November 28, described flooding at a federally owned golf course in Washington, DC, as an “Act of God” while criticising a federal judge who has blocked his plans to transform the facility into a championship-style course. Trump renews push for DC golf course makeover after storm flooding. (Getty Images via AFP) more The comments came after a powerful nor’easter brought flooding to East Potomac Golf Links along the Potomac River. Trump posted photographs of the flooded fairways on Truth Social, linking the damage to the ongoing legal dispute over the proposed renovation. “Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides. God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God!” he wrote.

He also described the course, which dates back to 1920, as “dangerous and uninhabitable” and said the Interior Department had closed it. Trump called on US District Judge Ana Reyes to allow the administration's renovation project to proceed.

Trump’s golf course makeover faces legal challenge East Potomac Golf Links, located in East Potomac Park, has three public courses named Red, White and Blue. Trump has previously criticised the facility, calling it “trash island”, and proposed replacing the existing layout with a championship-style course. The National Capital Planning Commission has scheduled a meeting for December 31, when it could give final approval to the project. The commission is also scheduled to meet on December 3. Its official project report outlines the proposed redevelopment, including changes to the golf courses, practice facilities, drainage and surrounding park landscape. The December 31 meeting could come just days before Democrats take control of Congress in January. The change in control could give them the ability to appoint enough members to the commission to stall Trump's projects, the newspaper reported. The proposed renovation has also faced a legal challenge from plaintiffs who allege that the administration's plans violate the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the National Park Service Organic Act and the 1897 law establishing the park.