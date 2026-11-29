An Iraqi court on Sunday handed life terms to seven French nationals for belonging to Islamic State, part of proceedings against 47 French Islamists transferred to Iraq from Syrian detention last year. Iraq hands life sentences to 7 French Islamic State militants transferred from Syria (via REUTERS) more

Quentin Le Brun, who appeared in propaganda videos after joining IS in 2014, was one of the seven. Two other French jihadists were sentenced to 15 years in prison on similar charges, according to an AFP journalist at the court.

Appearing before the court in Baghdad earlier this month, Le Brun said he had worked as a translator and designer for IS publications.

The extremist group swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, committing massacres and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery.

Supporters travelled from Europe and elsewhere to join its ranks.

France has repatriated hundreds of family members of IS jihadists, but refuses to bring home most of the men accused of playing an active role in the group, leaving them to face justice abroad.

Before Sunday, the Iraqi judiciary had already sentenced 23 French nationals to life, while three others have received 15-year sentences.