The reported Houthi attacks could increase the additional amount investors are willing to pay for oil because of geopolitical risks. This is known as the geopolitical risk premium. The Saudi government and state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco had not immediately responded to requests for comments on the reported attacks.

The reported attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery has increased concerns about possible disruptions to oil supplies. The facility is Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and is part of a larger complex that also operates as a major export terminal for Saudi crude oil.

The gains came after the Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district.

US WTI crude climbed 2% during the same session.

Despite Thursday's decline, oil prices had recorded strong gains in the previous session.

However, there will be no official settlement price for WTI on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices also declined. WTI futures fell by 35 cents, or 0.42%, to $83.33 per barrel.

Brent crude prices slipped below $94 per barrel. Brent crude futures fell by 82 cents, or 0.87%, to $93.79 per barrel at 0939 GMT on Thursday.

The market remained worried after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group claimed it had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery. At the same time, reports of naval mines hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz raised fresh concerns about oil shipments passing through the important waterway.

Oil prices fall as Middle East tensions raise concerns over Saudi oil supplies and Strait of Hormuz shipping disruptions. (Representational image) (Reuters)

Oil prices fell on Thursday, November 26, after rising sharply in the previous trading session. However, concerns about possible supply disruptions remained as tensions increased in the Middle East.

Concerns are also growing over oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. The important shipping route has faced disruptions, even as oil supplies passing through the waterway had started recovering to levels close to those seen before the war.

The Strait of Hormuz is an important route for global oil shipments. Any disruption there could affect the movement of crude oil from major Middle Eastern producers to international markets.

A tanker reportedly hit a naval mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported the incident, citing a statement from the Iranian Army. The tanker was reportedly travelling through a restricted zone in the strait.

This report came after Iranian state media said two oil tankers had struck mines and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

The growing conflict in the Middle East could stop the recent recovery in oil shipments. ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said the widening conflict threatens to halt the improvement in oil flows seen over the past few weeks.

Hynes also said that crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf increased last week. However, exports were still following a declining trend overall, showing that supply concerns remained.

Strait of Hormuz shipping disruption raises oil supply concerns Oil market investors are also watching the upcoming OPEC+ meetings. Ministers from the oil-producing group are scheduled to meet on November 29 to decide their oil production policy for 2027.

OPEC+ will have to balance oil production levels with changes in its membership and disagreements over production capacity.

The United Arab Emirates is no longer part of the group.

Iraq and Kazakhstan are asking OPEC+ to increase its estimates of how much oil they can produce. These demands could make it harder for OPEC+ to decide how much oil its members should produce in the future.

OPEC+ production plans and higher oil supply in focus If oil supply increases in the coming months, it could stop prices from rising further. Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said expectations of higher oil supplies in the coming months could limit a big increase in oil prices.

Varga also said that high inflation could put pressure on oil prices. If inflation stays high, central banks may increase interest rates. This could make the US dollar stronger.

When the US dollar becomes stronger, oil becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies. This could reduce demand for oil and limit further increases in crude oil prices.

Varga said Brent crude could trade within a range of $88 to $97 per barrel. He suggested that expectations of surplus oil supplies, inflation and a stronger dollar could put a ceiling on significant price increases.

US crude oil inventories also increased last week. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude oil stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20.

However, the increase was smaller than market expectations. Analysts had expected US crude oil inventories to rise by 1.5 million barrels during the week.

A refinery shutdown in Thailand added another development to the Asian oil market. Thai energy company Bangchak Corporation said it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following a fire. The shutdown could affect the refinery's operations and adds to the developments being watched by oil market investors across Asia.