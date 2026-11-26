Former Disney CEO Bob Iger allegedly had an affair with an ABC employee and got her pregnant in the 1990s, according to an upcoming unauthorized biography about Disney. The claims have been made by author Robbie Whelan in his upcoming book, The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney. Bob Iger faces affair allegations in upcoming unauthorized Disney biography The House of Mouse. (REUTERS) more

The New York Times received an advance copy of the book and reported on the allegations on Wednesday. According to Whelan, Iger had an affair with a woman who worked as a marketer at ABC in the 1990s. Iger was heading ABC Entertainment at the time, according to the New York Times.

The woman was reportedly working under Iger, making her his subordinate at the company. Whelan wrote that the relationship between Iger and the employee was consensual. However, the woman became pregnant during the relationship. She later went through what Whelan described as a traumatic termination procedure, according to the New York Times report.

The book also looks at the difference between Iger's alleged personal behaviour and his public support for the #MeToo movement in the 2010s. The #MeToo movement brought attention to sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour by powerful people, particularly in workplaces.

Whelan reportedly draws a contrast between Iger's alleged relationship with the ABC employee and his public support for holding powerful people accountable for inappropriate behaviour. Iger declined to be interviewed for the book, according to the New York Times.

Bob Iger's personal life and Disney career Iger divorced his first wife, Susan Iger, in 1994. He married his current wife, Willow Bay, in 1995. The 75-year-old executive served as Disney's CEO twice during his career.

First term as Disney CEO: Iger became Disney CEO in 2005, succeeding Michael Eisner. He remained in the position until 2020, when his contract expired.

Return as Disney CEO: Iger returned to the top position in November 2022 for a second term.

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He continued leading the company until March 2026, when Josh D'Amaro succeeded him as Disney CEO.

At the time of D'Amaro's appointment, Iger publicly praised him and called him an exceptional leader who was the right person to become Disney's next CEO.

Iger said D'Amaro had a strong understanding of the Disney brand and knew what connected with the company's audiences. He also praised D'Amaro's ability to manage major projects, combining creativity with strong business and operational skills.

Iger said he was thrilled for D'Amaro and the company following his appointment.