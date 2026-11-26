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Isabel Klee adopts rescue dog Jeff two weeks after meeting him in Hawaii
Dog rescuer Isabel Klee and her husband, Jacob Zerhusen, have officially adopted Jeff, whom they met at a Hawaii shelter earlier this month.
Dog rescuer and author Isabel Klee and her husband, Jacob Zerhusen, have officially adopted Jeff, a rescue dog they met at a shelter in Hawaii earlier this month.
Klee announced the adoption on November 25 through an Instagram video, ending speculation among followers about whether the couple would keep the dog permanently.
Klee, who is known for fostering dogs from New York City shelters, shared the news with an emotional update. The announcement came just two weeks after the couple first met Jeff at the Kauai Humane Society during a trip to Hawaii.
In the post, Klee said she had much to share about the adoption process, including the signs from her late dog Simon that she felt had led them to Jeff. She also thanked the Kauai Humane Society, Muddy Paws Rescue NYC and Lucky Dog Animal Rescue for their role in bringing him home.
“Jeff has officially been adopted… we have SO much to tell you guys (the process, the signs from Simon, everything that led him to us) but for now, we just wanted to share this news with all of you,” Klee stated in the caption.
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From a Hawaii shelter to a home in New York
Klee and Zerhusen met Jeff while participating in the Kauai Humane Society's shelter dog day-out programme during their Hawaiian vacation.
The programme gave the couple an opportunity to spend time with a shelter dog. After meeting Jeff, they arranged to foster him for the remainder of their trip.
The couple also worked with New York-based rescue organisation Muddy Paws to organise his foster placement after their return to the mainland. Jeff eventually travelled back to New York with them and settled into their home.
The decision to adopt him followed shortly afterwards, turning the temporary arrangement into a permanent one.
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Jeff joins the family after loss of Simon
The adoption comes months after Klee lost her dog Simon, whom she described as her soul dog. In her Instagram announcement, she referred to signs from Simon as part of the story behind Jeff's arrival.
Klee and Zerhusen had previously adopted another foster dog, Zero, a blind senior dog. They took him in nearly a year ago, shortly before he died just before Christmas.
In announcing Jeff's adoption, Klee said she would share more about the process, the events leading up to the decision and the role she felt Simon played in bringing the dog into their lives.