Major US trading partners responded with disappointment and protests while holding out the prospect of negotiations after the Trump administration rolled out a fresh round of tariffs on goods from China, the European Union and a dozen other economies. Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed US President Donald Trump as he arrived at Shenzhen Airport last week. (Reuters/Representational) more For now, officials from Singapore to Japan are signaling a preference for negotiation over retaliation, even as China and the European Union have made clear they could hit back if Washington pushes beyond the terms of existing trade deals. The Trump administration plans to impose levies on imports from economies it accuses of contributing to excess manufacturing capacity and hurting US companies. Also Read I What the US tariff proposal means for Indian exports

Deep Dive What tariff rate has the US proposed for India, and how could a trade deal change it? Why are US trading partners protesting the new tariffs? When could the proposed US tariffs take effect?

The new tariffs mark the latest effort by the Trump administration to reinstate an expansive trade agenda that included country-by-country levies implemented using emergency powers. Those were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, forcing the president to invoke other legal authorities to restore the duties. Singapore, Japan employ diplomatic push Singapore said it disagreed with the US findings that its policies contribute to a glut in manufacturing capacity and will urge Washington to reconsider proposed tariffs of up to 20% on the city-state’s exports. The rate could be lowered to 10% if Singapore reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with the US or concludes other negotiations that address Washington’s concerns. “Singapore’s economic policies do not protect our domestic market or subsidize manufacturing for export,” the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said Thursday. “Our free trade agreements seek to lower barriers to trade and investments.”