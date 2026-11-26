A routine visit to a Nashville thrift store turned into an extraordinary discovery for Michael Sparks, a music equipment technician who purchased a yellow, rolled-up document for just $2.48 in March 2006. According to Christie's auction catalogue, Sparks bought the document at Music City Thrift Shop and had no idea of its value when he bought the piece. The scroll, which first appeared to be a decorative relic, was a copy of the Declaration of Independence, engraved by William J. Stone in 1823. It was one of 200 copies ordered in 1823 by then-Secretary of State John Quincy Adams as a commemorative reproduction of the historical document. The scroll was sold at auction in North Carolina on March 22, 2007, for $477,650 after it was verified as a copy of the Declaration. Representative image of a shopper discovering an old parchment document at an antique market. (AI-generate/ ChatGPT) more

An ordinary thrift store purchase reveals an unusual find Sparks uncovered the sheet of paper while browsing the aisles at Music City Thrift Shop in Nashville, Tennessee. While searching through the discounted household goods, he found a yellowed sheet of paper that was rolled into a tube and glazed over with shellac. Sparks was immediately drawn to the object and bought it for $2.48 plus tax. From that point on, he had no idea what the object even was. When he brought it home, he started researching the markings, the date, and the history of the Declaration of Independence to get a better understanding of what he found.

He discovered it was associated with an official reproduction effort ordered by John Quincy Adams. Rather than an ordinary printed copy, it was a high-quality facsimile designed to resemble the original Declaration as closely as possible. Sparks reached out to Raynor's Historical Collectible Auctions in Burlington, North Carolina, to have the document looked at. Experts verified that it was a genuine William J. Stone engraving from 1823. The item's odd state of preservation was another draw because the shellac coating had preserved the ink's darkness.