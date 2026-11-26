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A 12-year-old found a 17-pound gold nugget in 1799; after three years as a doorstop, it sold for $3.50 and helped spur North Carolina's gold rush
A boy's 1799 discovery in North Carolina spent three years as a doorstop before its sale helped launch America's first gold rush.
In 1799, a young boy in North Carolina, aged 12 at the time, discovered a 17-pound yellow rock in a creek near the family farm. This rock was not recognized as gold by the family. Over the next three years, the nugget was used as a doorstop in the family home until a jeweler recognized its value and bought it from the boy's father for $3.50.
This story is part of the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites' history of the Reed Gold Mine. The boy who made the discovery was Conrad Reed, and the discovery occurred in Little Meadow Creek in Cabarrus County. The father was John Reed, who had once been a Hessian soldier and later settled in the region.
Discovery that remained unappreciated
At the time, no one realized how valuable the nugget was. In 1802, the father took the rock to a jeweler in Fayetteville, who realized that the rock was made of gold. John accepted the jeweler’s offer of $3.50, which the state historic site says was just one-tenth of one percent of the nugget’s value.
Deep Dive
The National Museum of American History describes the 19th-century gold rushes and includes the discovery of the gold nugget by Conrad in 1799 as the start of the Carolina gold rush. The report suggests that information about the sale of the gold nugget spread in 1802, which motivated people to look for gold in the area. Most of the first miners were farmers looking for gold in creek beds using placer mining.
The mining operation was organized in 1803 when John partnered with three local men. They provided equipment and labor, including enslaved people who worked on the creek, while John provided the land for mining. The profits were to be shared equally. The North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites records that a boy named Peter found a 28-pound gold nugget during the first year of mining. The nugget was the largest found in the U.S. at the time, and the largest one found in the Reed Gold Mine.
The discovery led to an influx of people who engaged in prospecting in the Piedmont area. At first, mining was still a sporadic practice for farmers who would try to find gold in streams or on their lands. The state historic site's records indicate that, by 1824, these activities had resulted in the discovery of an estimated $100,000 worth of gold on Reed's property.
From creek beds to a mining industry
With the discovery of gold in quartz underground veins, in addition to the creeks, the mining activities continued to expand. Underground mining began at Reed Gold Mine in 1831, according to the state historic site.
This growth did not occur only at the Reed site. The National Museum of American History says North Carolina’s growing gold production prompted President Andrew Jackson to support the establishment of a U.S. Mint branch in Charlotte. Congress authorized the branch on March 3, 1835, although it did not begin operations until 1837. North Carolina remained the country's leading gold-producing state until 1848, when the discovery of gold in California shifted the center of the US gold industry westward, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
However, problems developed for the mine. An argument among the family members resulted in an injunction to stop mining activities for about a decade and the subsequent sale of the mine. The Kelly family, which later acquired the mine, ended underground mining there in 1912 after failing to find the gold deposits it had hoped to extract, according to the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites.
The property then lay dormant before being turned into a state historic site open to tourists in 1977, according to a 2025 article in WBTV. The discovery was only the beginning of a gold rush that helped transform North Carolina's economy years before California's gold rush.