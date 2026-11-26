A typical government surplus auction in Texas became an unexpected find for a former NASA intern, who discovered that three videotapes in a lot of 1,150 reels contained rare Apollo 11 moonwalk footage. In June 1976, Gary George bought the lot for $217.77, intending to flip the tapes to television stations. Representative image of a man examining vintage film reels at an auction. (AI-generated/ ChatGPT) more

What he did not realise was that the three reels, each labeled for Apollo 11, contained some of the finest remaining first-generation footage of the historic lunar descent. According to Sotheby's auction account, George's discovery remained unnoticed for decades until the recordings were examined and digitised in 2008. More than four decades later, the three tapes were sold at Sotheby's in New York for $1.82 million.

A surplus auction leads to an unexpected discovery George was an engineering student at Lamar University in Texas when he was given a cooperative internship at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston in June 1973. He and his co-workers would occasionally go to the government surplus auction during his internship. In June 1976, he found a lot of about 1,150 reels of magnetic tape at an auction at Ellington Air Force Base. The library holding consisted of approximately 65 boxes of two-inch reel-to-reel videotapes used by most television stations.

A new reel of Ampex tape was valued at about $260, so George was eager to buy these tapes even if he was able to resell them for reuse. George sold some of the reels to television stations and donated others to Lamar University and the local church. But it was the other three boxes with extra labels on the lid that drew his attention. They were marked "APOLLO 11 EVA | July 20, 1969 REEL 1-3" plus some technical recording information. His father, who was interested in the space program, told him to keep them rather than sell or throw them away. George kept the three reels.

NASA's search brings the recordings back into focus For more than thirty years, George kept three reels of tape stored at his house, unaware of their importance. Then, in early 2008, NASA and the sound crew learned that the space agency was searching for the original Apollo 11 slow-scan television recording to use in the celebration of the Moon landings' 40th anniversary. NASA had been unable to find the original telemetry tapes that captured the unconverted signals directly from the Moon's surface. George reached out to DC Video, a production studio that owned equipment and cables for playing the ancient two-inch quadruplex videotape. In 2008, the two specialists on the team were able to play the reels, perhaps for the first time ever since they were made. They discovered the tapes were in excellent condition, with images far superior to the ones used on TV.

They were later digitised into uncompressed digital video files in December 2008. The three reels total approximately two hours and twenty-four minutes of footage of the Moon walk, including Neil Armstrong first step on the lunar surface, Buzz Aldrin climbing down the lunar module ladder, the planting of the U.S. flag, and the Conversation with U.S. President Richard Nixon. Although the recordings were among the sharpest surviving versions of the moonwalk, they were not the original slow-scan telemetry tapes NASA was seeking. They contained the signal after it had been converted into the standard television format and recorded at Mission Control in Houston.