The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has noted that Gemma, the dog who died, was abandoned. They stated that Bryan Roney, 45, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had complained that his former girlfriend, Fay Nihart, 43, also of Cedar Rapids, had abandoned Gemma. A petition has demanded the strongest action over Gemma the deaf the dog's demise in Iowa. (GoFundMe) more

"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Gemma had been abandoned on November 16, 2026. An investigative report was completed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and forwarded to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for consideration of an Animal Abandonment charge on the day the report was received. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Linn County Attorney’s Office have continued to collaborate on the investigation.

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Gemma has since been found deceased. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Linn County Attorney’s Office," the statement added.

As videos of Nihart's actions were shared widely on social media, she faced massive backlash online.