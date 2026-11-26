Ukraine said it used a laser to shoot down a jet-powered drone for the first time, marking a technological breakthrough in its efforts to repel Russian air attacks. A Russian drone falls down after it was intercepted by a Ukrainian air defence unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (REUTERS) more

A “Blysk“ laser system installed to protect a critical infrastructure facility downed a Geran drone, Serhii Beskrestnov, defense tech advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Telegram on Wednesday, calling the strike a world first.

Lasers “are demonstrating their first results in combat conditions,” though it’s still too early to talk about mass production, he said. “Tests are currently underway, during which lasers are being used to protect critical infrastructure.”

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