Jensen Huang wasn't the only executive at Nvidia to have a romantic relationship with an official of a chipmaker customer, a company whose employees have been accused of smuggling chips into China. The company's senior Indian-American executive, Jay Puri, was also reportedly dating a senior executive at Super Micro Computer for several years before marrying her in March this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. Indian-American executive Jay Puri. (Nvidia) (HT_PRINT) more

Super Micro's employees were reportedly involved in the illegal sale of $2.5 billion worth of data servers with Nvidia graphics processing units to consumers in China through a Singaporean front company.

The Nvidia CEO's affair with Alice Huang, who was suspected to be a Chinese spy by the United States, triggered a massive row over alleged smuggling of advanced AI chips from the tech giant to China. Later, the New York Times reported that Jensen was also having an affair with an executive at his own company, Kimberly Powell.

Amid the row, Jensen Huang stepped down from his role. However, just 11 days later, the Nvidia board reinstated him as the chipmaker's chief executive officer.

Before his return, Jensen Huang informed the company's board about additional affairs beyond the two that had already been reported, the Wall Street Journal reported. His disclosures reportedly suggested that he might have had over three extramarital affairs.

As the scandal continued to widen, Nvidia's senior Indian-American executive, Jay Puri, was also drawn into the controversy.

Jay Puri and Cenly Chen's relationship Puri, 71, reportedly oversaw chip sales to Alice Huang, who has been at the centre of the row over suspected spying and chip smuggling to China.

Puri reportedly dated Cenly Chen, chief growth officer at Super Micro Computer, for several years while the server maker was competing to access Nvidia's chips, WSJ reported, citing current and former co-workers.

Puri married Chen on March 7 this year in a ceremony in Big Sur, Calif., the report said.

Chen often dealt with Puri and accompanied Super Micro's CEO during his visits to Nvidia's offices. She also reportedly pushed Jensen Huang's company to supply chips for Super Micro customers, employees from both companies said.

Cenly Chen also reportedly presented herself as Nvidia's point person at Super Micro. During her company's sales meetings, she reportedly urged her team to come to her with any Nvidia-related issues.

When asked, Chen declined to comment on her personal life, saying it was unrelated to her professional life. "I never had to rely on personal relationships for professional gain," WSJ reported, citing her email response. Nvidia and Puri reportedly didn't respond to requests for comment on the matter.

On March 19, the US Justice Department unveiled charges against one of Super Micro's co-founders, a sales manager and a third-party broker. The indictment accused the men of conspiring to smuggle over $500 million worth of servers with advanced Nvidia chips into China.

A person familiar with Super Micro was reportedly recently interviewed by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents. The FBI sought information about top executives, including Cenly Chen, the WSJ said.

However, Super Micro has said that it was a victim of the alleged scheme. Meanwhile, Chen said she had not been contacted by any federal agency.

Jensen Huang, notably, returned to Nvidia after US President Donald Trump's intervention with the chip giant's board and US officials informing the company that he didn't pose a national security threat.

The Nvidia CEO and Jay Puri reportedly developed a network of dozens of partners, such as Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was an executive, and Super Micro, that could meet China's need for AI data centres.

Since the beginning of this Nvidia-China chip-smuggling row, both Megaspeed and Super Micro have been under scrutiny by the Justice Department.

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In its defence, Megaspeed said it is a compliant company and has hired outside counsel to probe the allegations. Meanwhile, Super Micro said it is cooperating with authorities and that it cut ties with persons who were charged.

Notably, Jay Puri stepped down from his role at Nvidia at the end of June and stayed on as a senior adviser. His exit reportedly came after tensions within Nvidia's top management.

Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia On November 23, Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's president and CEO, just 11 days after he stepped down in connection with the allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy.

The decision caused Nvidia shares to climb over 33% in pre-market trading, marking its biggest jump in 23 years.

After his return, Huang also apologised to his employees for the behaviour that resulted in his brief departure from Nvidia, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the meeting. He also admitted that he had disappointed the workforce.

Huang reportedly also defended Nvidia's lack of succession planning. He said the chipmaker does not require a succession plan as it would create unnecessary hierarchy.

He said that Nvidia has built a team that doesn't need succession planning the way a normal company does, because the tech giant operates a unique business model in which multiple capable leaders lead different parts of the company.