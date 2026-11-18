Madison reportedly often yelled in group meetings. While she would sometimes yell at executives who were more experienced than her, Madison was also reportedly known to yell at her own brother, Spencer.

Madison, a 35-year-old ex-sommelier and cooking student, rose through the ranks at Nvidia after joining as an intern in 2020. She officially holds the rank of director of marketing but Wall Street Journal and New York Times reports indicate she became the de facto chief of staff for her father.

Madison Huang, the daughter of Jensen Huang , could reportedly be as demeaning as the former Nvidia CEO . She reportedly berated workers at the company as “dead face” or “goldfish” reports indicated.

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The 36-year-old Nvidia employee is known for his quiet demeanour.

Employees at the chip-making company also estimated that over a dozen key executives had left due to Madison, New York Times reported. In a meeting last year, she was reportedly yelling at others on the Nvidia marketing team, and a vice president had a panic attack, and had to drop the call, as per reports.

Madison's rapid rise reportedly caused some tensions but she along with her husband, Nico Caprez, and the rest of Jensen Huang's family were treated like a “royal family” at Nvidia, WSJ noted.

Like Madison, Jensen Huang was also known to be harsh to employees, as per reports. He reportedly called interim CEO Colette Kress a ‘deer in the headlights’ when she was serving as the company CFO. Huang also reportedly knew of Madison's behavior and threatened to unleash her on staffers, as per NYT.

Madison Huang's altercation with Indian-origin exec Jay Puri In February, Madison yelled at other employees including Indian-origin executive Jay Puri, who was a longtime Nvidia staffer and served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations. He was accused of being unprepared, by Huang's daughter.

At one point, Puri reportedly interrupted and said he could answer Madison's question if she stopped yelling as per reports. He left his role at Nvidia less than six months later. Madison also had a habit of asking uncomfortable questions at large company meetings, which reportedly prompted many HR questions about her behavior. However, NYT noted that it remained unclear if any action was ever taken against Huang's daughter.

Despite the allegations, some have batted for Madison, saying her actions were for the betterment of Nvidia and that she was a person with high expectations from staffers.