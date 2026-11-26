SpaceX has announced that it will give one share of its Class A stock to every active Trump Account. The company's CEO, Elon Musk, will personally match SpaceX's contribution. The company made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it wants more young Americans to benefit from its growth and future plans. Elon Musk's SpaceX to give shares to children with active Trump Accounts. (REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo) (REUTERS) more

In a statement, SpaceX said it is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make human life possible on other planets. The company said it believes that the next generation of Americans should also have a chance to own a part of the company that is developing these technologies, according to CNBC.

SpaceX shares rose 1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the announcement. SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has also announced a separate personal contribution. She will gift more than 2 million shares, the company said.

What are Trump Accounts? Trump Accounts are special investment accounts created for children under US President Donald Trump's 2025 tax law. These accounts offer tax advantages and are designed to help children build savings and investments for their future.

The programme officially launched in July 2026. Under the scheme, the US government provides a one-time contribution of $1,000 to eligible children born between 2025 and 2028. The money deposited into these accounts can be invested, allowing it to potentially grow over time and give children a financial start when they become adults, according to CNBC.